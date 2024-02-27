Four More Organizations Go Live With Cayuse

Cayuse celebrates launches for Chugai Pharmabody Research, The City College of New York, WestEd, and Wright State University

Portland, OR, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, announced additional successful implementations of Cayuse eRA at four major research organizations.

Joining and expanding the Cayuse user community, Cayuse leadership is proud to welcome the latest adopters:

Chugai Pharmabody Research - Singapore’s Chugai Pharmabody Research expanded its risk management solutions with Human Ethics and Hazard Safety to simplify compliance tracking and reporting

The City College of New York - The CUNY system’s flagship college implemented Animal Oversight to simplify and support IACUC protocols

WestEd - Nonprofit WestEd implemented Cayuse Human Ethics to help manage IRB protocols and reviews

Wright State University - WSU added several solutions, Sponsored Projects, Fund Manager, Project Effort, Animal Oversight, and Hazard Safety, to manage the research lifecycle and improve efficiency and collaboration across departments

Comments on the News

“We’re excited to welcome our new users and see expansion among current users adding more solutions to their Cayuse Research Suite,” commented Cayuse Delivery and Customer Success Executive Adam Strong. “I am very happy to hear positive feedback from users and administrators alike, especially those satisfied with our customer-first implementation and support initiatives.”

About Cayuse

For 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.

