Duct Tape Sales Reach New Heights as Consumers Prioritize Longevity and Dependability in their Purchases, Projects a US$ 8.0 Billion Market Valuation by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The growing eCommerce sector and increased logistics activities are expected to create new avenues for market growth, potentially leading to a 1.6X increase in duct tape sales by the year 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the duct tape market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to increase from US$ 4.9 billion in 2024 to US$ 8.0 billion by 2034. Over the next decade, a moderate 5.1% CAGR in the demand for duct tape is projected to drive the expansion, which had seen a CAGR of 3.0% between 2019 and 2023.



The duct tape market is experiencing growth due to increased demand from packaging and construction industries. As industries expand and construction projects surge, the need for reliable sealing and bonding solutions like duct tape continues to rise. Urbanization and industrialization lead to more repairs and strapping needs, boosting the demand for duct tape.

Duct tapes also play a crucial role in both industrial applications and home renovation projects. There has been a notable surge in the sales of duct tape because of its resilience and effectiveness have positioned it as a go-to choice for those prioritizing longevity and reliability in their purchases. Duct tape's versatility and strength make it a staple in households.

The growing demand for customized duct tape presents lucrative opportunities for market players. Customization allows companies to tailor products to specific needs and preferences, catering to diverse industries and applications. This trend fosters innovation and differentiation in the market, driving growth and competitiveness among manufacturers and suppliers.

“China's rapid growth in the duct tape market presents a notable hurdle for the traditional leader, the United States. The competitive landscape shifts as China's manufacturing prowess and market influence expand. The increasing prominence of China in this market opens doors to lucrative opportunities for market players globally. The increasing competition is likely to stimulate innovation and drive market players to enhance their products and strategies.” Says, Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways

The United States is set to dominate the duct tape industry with a projected 4.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by innovations in adhesive technology and growing consumer demand for versatile and durable repair solutions.

industry with a projected 4.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by innovations in adhesive technology and growing consumer demand for versatile and durable repair solutions. China's duct tape industry is projected to follow closely, with an estimated 6.9% CAGR through 2034, attributed to the increasing urbanization and infrastructure development as well as its emergence as a manufacturing hub for various industries.

The duct tape market in the United Kingdom is likely to show a 5.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, influenced by renovation and remodeling projects spurred by a strong housing market and advancements in eco-friendly duct tape variants.

Japan's duct tape industry is projected to develop at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034, propelled by a surge in infrastructure projects ahead of major events and a heightened focus on technological advancements in adhesive materials.

The Germany duct tape industry is likely to exhibit a 4.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, impacted by steady investment in infrastructure projects in addition to its reputation for precision engineering and quality manufacturing.



Key Players’ Strategies for Success in the Duct Tape Market

Here are some key strategies that players in the duct tape industry employ for success:

Continuous product innovation

Targeted marketing campaigns

Strong distribution networks

Quality control measures

Customer feedback integration

Sustainable manufacturing practices

Effective cost management

Strategic partnerships and collaborations

Recent Developments

3M™ introduced all-weather duct tape. For extended use, it can withstand heat, sunshine, rain, sleet, and snow. It is appropriate for durable repairs. It works well for tool reinforcement and mending and repairing outdoor goods.

ShurTech Brands, LLC, the company that manufactures Duck® brand duct tape, established a licensing deal with the NFL to introduce a range of NFL Team Logo Duck Tape. Duck Tape and NFL fans stand to gain greatly from this new strategic relationship, bringing together their respective brands' strengths.

Key Players:

3M Company

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Berry Global Group Inc.

Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.

Nadco Tapes & Labels, Inc.

MBK Tape Solutions

International Plastics Inc.

CS Hyde Company

Blue Dolphin Tapes

PPM Industries S.P.A

tesa SE Group

Scapa Group plc

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Supertape BV

SICAD S.p.A.

Rotogal di Gallio Angelo & C. s.n.c

And More.



Key Segmentations:

By Product Type:

Removable Duct Tape

Professional Grade Duct Tape

Utility Duct Tape

Specialized High Strength Duct Tape

By Adhesive Type:

Natural Rubber based Adhesives

Synthetic Rubber based Adhesives

By Backing Type:

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyester

Foil

Cloth

By Application:

Sealing

Repairing

Holding

Waterproofing

Coding

Strapping

Splicing

Others

By Thickness:

<10 Mil

10 to 15 Mil

>15 Mil



By End Use Industry:

HVAC

Building & Construction

Shipping & Logistics

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

DIY Activities

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

