Questex’s Hotel Management Announces the 2024 “Forty Over 40” Award Winners

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces 2024’s “Forty Over 40” list, which showcases dedicated, enthusiastic leaders in the hospitality industry who are age 40 plus.



Hotel Management opened its call for nominations to the greater industry to identify hospitality trailblazers 40 or over who deserve widespread recognition for their commitment and experience.

More than 100 nominations were received, and 40 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff. They are:

Carlene Alpert, VP Marketing & Communications, Dimension Hospitality

Omar Bouchaar, General Manager & Executive Hospitality Assistant, Wyndham Garden Brooklyn Hotel New York

Carlos Bueno, Managing Director, The Newbury Boston

Lovell Casiero, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategies, PM Hotel Group

Charles Cushman, CEO, Heron Hospitality

Catherine Diem, Director of Sales, Worldwide Financial & Insurance Accounts, Hilton

Jeremy Fraize, Assistant General Manager – Topnotch Resort, SPIRE Hospitality

Richard Garcia, SVP of Beverage & Food & Head of Operations for Caribbean and Latin America, Remington Hospitality

Karen Gilbride, Vice President Global Marketing, Avid Hotels, Atwell Suites & Garner Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Shawna Gingras, Vice President of Portfolio Technology, Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Greg Giordano, Vice President, Brand Operations, Wyndham

Bob Hartman, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott – Amelia Island

Neha Jadhav, CFO & Co-Founder, Luminous Hotel Management

Nancy Johns, Senior Vice President Integrated Marketing + Digital Solutions, Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Adam Keeshan, Managing Partner, Food & Beverage, Ithaka Hospitality Partners

Amy King, Vice President Luxury, Mixed-Use & Corporate Development, Hilton Worldwide

Andrew Kucko, Vice President of Revenue Management, Independent & Lifestyle Division, CHIA, CHBA, Remington Hospitality

Jason LaBarge, Senior Vice President, Raines Co.

Daniel Lam, Area General Manager, Economos Properties

Christophe Le Chatton, General Manager & Area Vice President, The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte; Northwood Hospitality

Kelli Martin, VP of Sales + Revenue, Modus Hotels by PM Hotel Group

Nicole McAlister, Area Director of Franchise Performance, Choice Hotels International

Sharon Meyers, Director of Catering Sales, Westfields Marriott

John Murtha CHA, General Manager, Omni Parker House

Steven Nicholas, Managing Principal & Head of Asset Management, Noble Investment Group

Juli Norberg, Dual Director of Sales & Marketing – Winter the Dolphin’s Beach Club & Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater Beach, McKibbon Hospitality

Patrick Norton, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Brittain Hotels & Resorts

Lina Patel, Director, Strategic Franchise Initiatives, Red Roof

Amaury Piedra, Managing Director, Caribe Royale Orlando

Azher Razvi, General Manager, Tru by Hilton

Joe Schafer, Culinary Director, Kennebunkport Resort Collection

Anna Scozzafava, Chief Strategy Officer & Senior Vice President, Technology, Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH)

Merav Segev, Senior Vice President of Operations, Highgate Hotels

Tonya Shells, Event Manager, HGMV

Amanda Smith, Area General Manager, SPIRE Hospitality

Erin Smith, Vice President of Sales, Pacifica Hotels

Jeffrey Smith, Vice President & Managing Director, Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Dustin Soper, Corporate Social Media Manager, SPIRE Hospitality

Monique Taplin, Taskforce General Manager, Sandpiper Hospitality

Jose Zarate, Regional Director of Talent & Culture, Fairmont Hotels

“In the dynamic hospitality landscape, age is no barrier to innovation and leadership,” said Jennifer Glatt, Editor-in-Chief of Hotel Management and Content Director for Questex Hospitality. “Hotel Management’s second annual Forty Over 40 celebrates marvelous over-40 hoteliers who are not just setting the pace, they’re redefining it—embodying the timeless spirit of excellence that drives our industry forward.”

The 2024 “Forty Over 40” winners are featured in the February/March issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

