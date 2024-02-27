Gnosis Freight expands operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gnosis Freight, a leading provider of supply chain and logistics software, today announced it is expanding its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $438,500 investment will create 51 new jobs over the next several years.

Founded in Charleston in 2017, the company’s Container Lifecycle Management platform combines supply chain visibility and execution software to help companies track and manage shipping containers from booking through empty return.

The company recently doubled its existing facility in the Charleston Tech Center located at 997 Morrison Drive in Charleston. The 7,000-square-foot office space offers additional room for the company to grow its data science, software engineering and commercial teams.

Individuals interested in joining the Gnosis Freight team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Charleston has been home to Gnosis Freight since very early in our journey. It’s unsurprisingly ranked one of the best cities in the country to live in and has been a cheat code for attracting top talent. The support we’ve received from the local community as we’ve grown has been humbling and we’re committed to finding ways to return the favor. The culture of Charleston is embedded in our company’s DNA, and we are forever grateful to represent such a special city.” -Gnosis Freight Co-Founder and CEO Austin McCombs

“Our state is committed to fostering an innovative business environment, and we are pleased to have Gnosis Freight join our roster of thriving tech companies. Congratulations on your expansion, and we look forward to your continued success in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The technology and logistics industries are valuable parts of our state. We are proud to see Gnosis Freight, a homegrown company that represents both industries, expanding in South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Gnosis Freight continues to elevate Charleston's status as a hub for cutting-edge technology in the global supply chain industry. We warmly welcome the creation of more than 50 new jobs and look forward to further collaboration and success in Charleston County.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

