Promenaid Wins 2024 Experts' Choice Award for Sustainable Innovation

Tekpost™ with Slope Sync™

DORVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promenaid Handrails & Guardrails, a leading provider of innovative railing solutions, is proud to announce its recent accolade as the 2024 Experts' Choice Winner in the category of Sustainable Innovation for its groundbreaking Tekpost™ with Slope Sync™ technology. This prestigious award was presented at the 2nd annual Innovative Product Awards hosted by World of Concrete® (WOC), recognizing cutting-edge equipment, materials, tools, and services shaping the concrete and masonry industries.

The Innovative Product Awards, powered by World of Concrete, serve as a platform for manufacturers and service providers to showcase their most advanced solutions to industry professionals. Promenaid's Tekpost™ with Slope Sync™ technology stood out among competitors, earning recognition for its innovative approach to sustainability and functionality in railing systems.

About Promenaid’s Tekpost™ with Slope Sync™:
Promenaid's Tekpost™ with Slope Sync™ technology revolutionizes the railing industry by offering a sustainable solution that seamlessly integrates with various environments. This innovative system adapts to different slopes and terrains, ensuring optimal functionality and safety without compromising aesthetics. By prioritizing sustainability and adaptability, Promenaid continues to set new standards for excellence in railing solutions.

"We are thrilled to be honored with the 2024 Experts' Choice Award for Sustainable Innovation," said Kell Warshaw, CEO of Promenaid Handrails & Guardrails. "At Promenaid, we believe that sustainability can only be achieved through solutions that are also cost-effective and easy to implement. This award is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute to a more sustainable future."

The 2024 Experts' Choice Award for Sustainable Innovation reaffirms Promenaid's position as a leader in the industry and underscores its commitment to driving positive change through innovation and sustainability.

For more information about Promenaid Handrails & Guardrails and its award-winning Tekpost™ with Slope Sync™ technology, visit https://promenaid.com.

About Promenaid:
Promenaid Handrails & Guardrails is a leading provider of innovative railing solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety, accessibility, and aesthetics in various environments. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Promenaid continues to redefine industry standards and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

