AWIS Announces New Nevada Chapter

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Women in Science (AWIS) is pleased to announce that another chapter has been established to serve the state of Nevada. Rosemary Brock, chapter president and founder of EISC Lab Data Automation, was motivated to create a local hub where women in STEM could connect with one another, access resources for personal and professional growth, and advocate for gender equity in science and technology.



“Nevada has a growing and vibrant STEM community,” said Brock. “There is tremendous potential for AWIS to not only help women in our region connect with like-minded individuals and gain the confidence and skills needed to excel in their STEM journey, but to bring awareness to the leading-edge science that happens here.”

The chapter aims to provide educational resources, mentorship opportunities, and a welcoming, supportive, and inclusive community to help students, faculty, and industry professionals excel in their STEM careers, break through barriers, and become influential leaders and innovators in their respective fields.

Members of the new chapter represent a wide range of fields including biotechnology, renewable energy, and aerospace. Brock says, “Our chapter is incredibly diverse which allows us to tap into a wealth of knowledge and experience. We also value partnerships with local businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies that share our commitment to advancing women in STEM, such as UNLV’s Strategic STEM Initiative being spearheaded by Dr. Marta Meana, professor of psychology, past interim university president, and an AWIS Nevada founding member.”

Alison Sloat, Associate Professor-in-Residence at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), will serve as chapter vice president. A recent awardee of a $5 million USDA Forest Service grant, Sloat has experience leading workshops, summer science camps, and programs to engage K-12 faculty and students.

“We are excited to connect current and future women in STEM,” said Brock. If you are interested in learning more about the AWIS Nevada Chapter, please visit www.awisnevada.org, email info@awisnevada.org, or follow @AWISNevada on social media.

Founded in 1971, AWIS has been the leading advocate for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to achieve business growth, social change, innovation, and driving women’s excellence in STEM. In addition to scholarships, AWIS provides career resources, and professional development, as well as networking, mentoring, and volunteer opportunities to build leadership skills.

Media Contact: info@awisnevada.org