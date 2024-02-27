Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals prepares to begin IND-enabling studies for DB-007-4, a potential best-in-class treatment for inflammatory skin diseases

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Vancouver-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel topical therapies for inflammatory skin diseases and skin cancer, is pleased to announce that it will soon begin a GLP toxicology study for DB-007-4, a potential best-in-class, first line topical treatment for inflammatory skin diseases such as acne, atopic dermatitis (AD), and rosacea. Toxicology studies are an essential part of drug development as they help to evaluate the potential safety and toxicity of a drug candidate before it is tested on humans.



There is a real need for skin disease drugs that offer high efficacy and a low risk of adverse effects with long-term use. Topical steroids play a major role in the management of many dermatologic conditions, but they come with unwanted side effects. For conditions like AD, an inflammatory skin disease that affects up to 25% of babies and young children, there is a need for safer treatment options. DB-007-4 is a topical multi-disease treatment that targets important pathways that play a vital role in the development of inflammatory skin diseases while being well-tolerated by skin.

Andy Makin, CEO of Andrew Makin Preclinical Consulting ApS, and Derm-Biome dermal and toxicology consultant: “Moving a product into GLP safety studies is an important milestone in the development program, and this is a significant moment for the DB-007-4 project.”

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We are very excited to be advancing this promising compound towards clinical trials. Studies consistently show that the needs of those suffering with inflammatory skin diseases are not being met by current treatment options, either due to low effectiveness or side effects.”

Derm-Biome plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DB-007-4 in Q2 2025. Once cleared, Derm-Biome plans to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in healthy participants.

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving skin health. We are developing novel topical therapies for inflammatory skin diseases and precancerous skin conditions/non-melanoma skin cancers that are both highly effective and well tolerated by skin.

