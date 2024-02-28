Luxury Lifestyle Awards Presents the Top 100 Hotels and Resorts for 2023
This compilation is an exquisite collection of the finest in hospitality, a testament to luxury accommodation and unparalleled guest experiences.NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TOP 100 represents a curated selection of the finest hotels and resorts that have cemented their status as the most reputable and dependable service providers, offering unforgettable experiences for both leisure and business travelers. Each establishment has been carefully selected for its commitment to excellence in luxury, service, ambiance, and unique offerings.
This list offers a panoramic view of the preeminent and transformative players in the world of hospitality and travel such as the trailblazers and driving forces that leaves an indelible mark on the global landscape of hotels and resorts.
The Luxury Lifestyle Awards have always been a standard for recognizing the best in luxury and excellence. With the TOP 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World, they aim to honor and spotlight those who elevate the standards of luxury hospitality..
The 2023 Top 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:
1. Almanity Hoi An Resort & Spa, Vietnam
2. Amari Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
3. Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi - a concept by Hyatt,UAE
4. Andilana Beach Resort, Madagascar
5. Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort, Italy
6. Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau,China
7. Atlantis The Royal, UAE
8. Auberge Saint-Antoine, Canada
9. Baia di Chia Resort Sardinia, Curio Collection by Hilton, Italy
10. Balbirnie House, UK
11. Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
12. Bulgari Bali, Indonesia
13. Cape Cadogan Boutique Hotel, South Africa
14. Caravelle Saigon, Vietnam
15. Castilla Termal Monasterio de Valbuena, Spain
16. Cavas Wine Lodge, Argentina
17. Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, Vietnam
18. Conrad Bora Bora Nui, French Polynesia
19. Constance Ephelia, Seychelles
20. Cora Cora Maldives, Maldives
21. Divan Istanbul, Turkey
22. DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, Malaysia
23. Eleven Deplar Farm, Iceland
24. Es Saadi Marrakech Resort, Morocco
25. Fairmont Amman, Jordan
26. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, UAE
27. Fairmont Century Plaza, USA
28. Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
29. Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Thailand
30. Fushifaru Maldives, Maldives
31. Giraffe Manor, Kenya
32. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy
33. GSTAAD Palace, Switzerland
34. Hanging Gardens Of Bali, Indonesia
35. Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico
36. Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, Saudi Arabia
37. Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Qatar
38. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, France
39. Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong, an IHG Hotel, Singapore
40. Hotel Quinta da Serra - BIO Hotel, Portugal
41. InterContinental New York Barclay, USA
42. InterContinental Singapore, Singapore
43. Jabali Ridge, Tanzania
44. JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, Qatar
45. Karma Resort, Thailand
46. Kloofzicht Lodge & Spa, South Africa
47. L’Apogée Courchevel, France
48. Ladera Resort, St. Lucia
49. Langham Hotel Melbourne, Australia
50. Le Bristol Paris, France
51. Legend Palace Hotel Macau, Macau
52. Makkah Hotel & Towers, Saudi Arabia
53. Melia Ba Vi Mountain Retreat, Vietnam
54. MGM Macau, Macau
55. Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, South Africa
56. Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain, Bahrain
57. Museum Hotel – Relais & Chateaux, Turkey
58. NIZUC Resort & Spa, Mexico
59. Olympic Lagoon Resorts, Paphos, Cyprus
60. Oryx Airport Hotel Doha, Qatar
61. Paradise Cove boutique hotel, Mauritius
62. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, Singapore
63. Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
64. Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Thailand
65. Potique Hotel, Vietnam
66. Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention, Indonesia
67. Raffles Hotel Singapore, Singapore
68. Raffles Seychelles, Seychelles
69. Riva del Sole Resort & Spa, Italy
70. Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, UAE
71. Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort, Qatar
72. Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore, Singapore
73. Sheraton Cascais Resort, Portugal
74. Silavadee Pool Spa Resort, Thailand
75. Sofitel Baru Calablanca Beach Resort, Colombia
76. Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena, Colombia
77. Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Mexico
78. SYN Boutique Hotel, Thailand
79. Taj Palace, New Delhi, India
80. The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand
81. The Cliff Hotel, Jamaica
82. The Driskill, USA
83. The Edison George Town, Penang, Malaysia
84. The Odys Boutique Hotel, Vietnam
85. THE OMNIA, Switzerland
86. The Pavilions El Nido by Eureka Resorts, Philippines
87. The Peninsula Shanghai, China
88. The Ritz Carlton Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
89. The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Qatar
90. The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
91. The Sindbad Hotel, Tunisia
92. The Upper House, Hong Kong
93. Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
94. VILA VITA Parc Resort & Spa, Portugal
95. W Doha Residences & Suites, Qatar
96. W Seattle, USA
97. W Verbier, Switzerland
98. Waldorf Astoria Cancun, Mexico
99. West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, Portugal
100. Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas, Thailand
For more information, visit the Top 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World 2023 E-book here https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_hotel_and_resorts_2023_ebook
Jana Vos
Luxury Lifestyle Awards
jv@aurapr.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram