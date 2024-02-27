Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES    
           
February 27, 2024          
           
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.  
           
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded Purchase price per Share  
Wael Sawan 26 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 28,796 GBP 24.94  
Sinead Gorman 26 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 18,276 GBP 24.94  
Philippa Bounds 26 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 4,134 GBP 24.94  
Robertus Mooldijk 23 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 4,836 EUR 29.63  
Huibert Vigeveno 26 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 12,455 EUR 29.54  
Zoe Yujnovich 26 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 16,414 EUR 29.54  
           
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.    
           
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.      
           
Anthony Clarke          
Deputy Company Secretary        
           
ENQUIRIES          
           
Shell Media Relations          
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550      
           
           
           
           
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70      
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
           
           
           


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.94
Volume 28,796
Total 718,172.24
Aggregated information  
Volume 28,796
Price 24.94
Total 718,172.24
Date of transaction 26/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.94
Volume 18,276
Total 455,803.44
Aggregated information  
Volume 18,276
Price 24.94
Total 455,803.44
Date of transaction 26/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 24.94
Volume 4,134
Total 103,101.96
Aggregated information  
Volume 4,134
Price 24.94
Total 103,101.96
Date of transaction 26/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robertus
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 29.63
Volume 4,836
Total 143,290.68
Aggregated information  
Volume 4,836
Price 29.63
Total 143,290.68
Date of transaction 23/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 29.54
Volume 12,455
Total 367,920.70
Aggregated information  
Volume 12,455
Price 29.54
Total 367,920.70
Date of transaction 26/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 29.54
Volume 16,414
Total 484,869.56
Aggregated information  
Volume 16,414
Price 29.54
Total 484,869.56
Date of transaction 26/02/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


