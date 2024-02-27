Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 27, 2024

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded Purchase price per Share

Wael Sawan 26 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 28,796 GBP 24.94

Sinead Gorman 26 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 18,276 GBP 24.94

Philippa Bounds 26 February 2024 SHEL (LSE) 4,134 GBP 24.94

Robertus Mooldijk 23 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 4,836 EUR 29.63

Huibert Vigeveno 26 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 12,455 EUR 29.54

Zoe Yujnovich 26 February 2024 SHELL (AMS) 16,414 EUR 29.54

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70