Eight Schools Earn Purple Star Designation

February 27, 2024









BALTIMORE (February 27, 2024) – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education announced the inaugural group of eight Purple Star Schools, recognizing their strong services and support for students from military families.

The honorees include three from Anne Arundel County, two from Queen Anne’s County and one each from Calvert, Howard and St. Mary’s counties:

Bellows Springs Elementary School , Howard County Public School System

Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School , St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Kent Island High School , Queen Anne’s County Public Schools

MacArthur Middle School , Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Meade High School , Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Mt. Harmony Elementary School , Calvert County Public Schools

Queen Anne’s County High School , Queen Anne’s County Public Schools

West Meade Early Education Center , Anne Arundel County Public Schools



“Our students whose family members serve in the armed forces have unique needs,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, Interim State Superintendent of Schools. “Those school communities that go above and beyond to address their needs and create a welcoming environment deserve this recognition. We salute our first Purple Star Schools and look forward to bringing others into the fold.”

Maryland implemented the Purple Star Schools Program in February 2023. Applicants were judged on five primary categories:

Performance of the school’s military liaison;

Digital resources provided to military-connected students and their families;

Transition program for welcoming newly enrolled military-connected students;

Professional development opportunities for staff to facilitate understanding of the challenges of life as a military-connected student; and

Additional measures taken by the school above and beyond COMAR requirements in supporting this student population.

These schools will maintain the Purple Star Schools honor through the 2024-25 academic year. Maryland joins 37 other states in this nationwide initiative.

