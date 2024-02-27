Submit Release
Luxury Lifestyle Awards Introduces the Top 100 Hotel General Managers for 2023

This selection features the leadership and commitment demonstrated by hotel general managers worldwide, reflecting the epitome of luxury and hospitality.

NEW YORK, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxury Lifestyle Awards TOP 100 is an esteemed compilation that applauds the most outstanding, dependable, and visionary individuals in the luxury industry on a global scale. They have meticulously chosen the Top 100 hotel general managers who have consistently earned the loyalty of guests and the admiration of industry experts, based on a stringent set of criteria, such as exceptional leadership, innovation, guest satisfaction, sustainability initiatives, and their significant contributions to the world of luxury hospitality.

This announcement is a tribute to the dedication and passion exhibited by these hotel general managers in creating extraordinary guest experiences.

The 2023 Top 100 Hotel General Managers of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:

1. Abdulla Thamheed- Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Maldives

2. Adel Aramouni- Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong, an IHG Hotel, Singapore

3. Alex Kassatly- Auberge Saint-Antoine, Canada

4. Amer Barakat- Jolie Ville Golf and Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

5. Amit Kumar- Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, India

6. András Bíró- The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Singapore

7. Andrea Scherz- GSTAAD Palace, Switzerland

8. Andreas Kraemer- InterContinental Singapore, Singapore

9. Anthony Smekens- Bulgari Bali, Indonesia

10. Antonio Saponara- Patina Maldives, Maldives

11. Anurin Jansen- Desert Nights Cam, Oman

12. Arief Gunawan- Villa Song Saigon, Vietnam

13. Benjamin Davis- Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas, Bahamas

14. Blaise Montandon- Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur

15. Carlo Castelli- Riva del Sole Resort & Spa, Italy

16. Carlo Javakhia- The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Qatar

17. Choo Leng Goh- The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, Thailand

18. Chris Oosthuizen- Kloofzicht Lodge & Spa, South Africa

19. Christian El Khoury- The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE

20. Christian Westbeld- Raffles Hotel Singapore, Singapore

21. Damian Tan- PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore

22. Daniele D’Alo’- Andilana Beach Resort, Madagascar

23. David Mulin- Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena, Colombia

24. Dominik Strobel- Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi - a concept by Hyatt, UAE

25. Dominique Dmytryszyn- Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort & Spa, Morocco

26. Elena Orru’- The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, Thailand

27. Elias Chakhtoura- Fairmont Ajman, UAE

28. Elias Moukarzil- Fairmont Amman, Jordan

29. Emmy Stoel- Hotel Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, Netherlands

30. Etienne Charles Gailliez- Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Qatar

31. Evgenia Boyankova- Al Nakhla Residential Resort, Saudi Arabia

32. Fabien Gastinel- Conrad Bora Bora, French Polynesia

33. Fernando Gihan- The Blue Water Hotel And Spa, Sri Lanka

34. Franklyn Kocek- The Stones Hotel - Legian Bali, Autograph Collection, Indonesia

35. Gebhard Guenter- Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

36. Gerd Kotlorz- Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Thailand

37. Gerhard Aicher- Marco Polo Hotels, Hong Kong

38. Gilles Tressens- Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention, Indonesia

39. Haitham Galal- The Tower Plaza Hotel, UAE

40. Henry Lee- Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore

41. Hesham Makram- Monte-Carlo Sharm, Egypt

42. Hideyo Sato- KOBI Onsen Resort Huế, Vietnam

43. Jean Francois Durand- Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla, Jordan

44. Jeroen Elmendorp- Ritz Carlton Dubai, UAE

45. Jordi Caralt Coloma- Gran Hotel Ingles, Spain

46. Jörg Arnold- The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland

47. Juan Carlos Reina- Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, UAE

48. Karl Marshall- Langham Hotel Melbourne, Australia

49. Khalil Abouzeid- Mövenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

50. Kumar Renoo- Le Meridien Putrajaya, Malaysia

51. Kurt Michael Gillig- VILA VITA Parc Resort & Spa, Portugal

52. Launce Roberts- Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, Belize

53. Lauren Vine- NYX Hotel London Holborn, UK

54. Manuela Pais- Boticas Hotel Art & Spa, Portugal

55. Marcel Thoma- Mandarin Oriental New York, USA

56. Marco Pedna- Baia di Chia Resort Sardinia, Curio Collection by Hilton, Italy

57. Martin Kipping- Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait, Kuwait

58. Martin Svehla- The Julius Prague, Czech Republic

59. Mazen Allam- The Ritz Carlton, Riyadh

60. Mehmet Tulunay- Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, UAE

61. Melvin Lim- The Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, Singapore

62. Michael Schmidt- Boutique Hotel Himmelrich, Switzerland

63. Luca Allegri- Le Bristol France, France

64. Nguyen Van Tri- BB Sapa Resort & Spa, Vietnam

65. Tran Thanh Hai- Victoria Phan Thiet Beach Resort & Spa, Vietnam

66. Nader Halim- The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, UAE

67. Natalia Chantzi- Avaton Luxury Villas Resort - Relais & Châteaux, Greece

68. Nayan Seth- Taj Palace, New Delhi, India

69. Nicholas Russell- Balbirnie House, UK

70. Nicolas Ilickovic- Amanpuri, Thailand

71. Nizar Weshah- Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences, Saudi Arabia

72. Olivier Arthur de Kermel- STORY Rabat, Morocco

73. Olivier Gibaud- Twinpalms MontAzure, Thailand

74. Orhun Denizoglu- JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, Qatar

75. Paola Petrilli- Al Palazzo del Marchese di Camugliano, Italy

76. Peter Draminsky- Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Singapore

77. Pierre-Henri Bovsovers- W Verbier, Switzerland

78. Putu Eka Richnawan- Maha Hills Resort, Indonesia

79. Reto Nigg- Fairmont Century Plaza, USA

80. Richard Schiller- Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, Saudi Arabia

81. Robert Stojko- Radisson Collection Hotel, Old Mill Belgrade, Serbia

82. Roberto Garcia Gonzalez- Castilla Termal, hotels chain, Spain

83. Rutger Verschuren- Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, China

84. Saad Khayat- Makkah Hotel and Towers, Saudi Arabia

85. Sajid Ali Khan- Tang Palace Hotel, Ghana

86. Savio Fernandes- Address Montgomerie, UAE

87. Sean Hall- Cape Cadogan Boutique Hotel, South Africa

88. Stephane Duchenne- Constance Ephelia, Seychelles

89. Susan Anthony- Amari Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

90. Taieb TJ Joulak- Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Maldives

91. Tania Leal Rodrigues- Sheraton Cascais Resort, Portugal

92. Tiago Moraes Sarmento- Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, South Africa

93. Trey Matheu- Falling Rock at Nemacolin, USA

94. Umut Terzi- Divan istanbul, Turkey

95. Urs Solenthaler- The Regency Hotel Kuwait, Kuwait

96. Vernon Johnson- The Cliff Hotel, Jamaica

97. Vo Thi Thien Huong- The Odys Boutique Hotel, Vietnam

98. Wassim Daageh- W Doha Residences & Suites, Qatar

99. Wayne Fisher- Cradle Boutique Hotel & Nature Reserve, South Africa

100. Yuji Tanaka- The Ritz Carlton Tokyo, Japan

For more information, view the Top 100 Hotel General Managers of the World 2023 Brochure here: https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_hotel_general_managers_2023_3_full_compres

