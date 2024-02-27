Luxury Lifestyle Awards Introduces the Top 100 Hotel General Managers for 2023
This selection features the leadership and commitment demonstrated by hotel general managers worldwide, reflecting the epitome of luxury and hospitality.NEW YORK, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxury Lifestyle Awards TOP 100 is an esteemed compilation that applauds the most outstanding, dependable, and visionary individuals in the luxury industry on a global scale. They have meticulously chosen the Top 100 hotel general managers who have consistently earned the loyalty of guests and the admiration of industry experts, based on a stringent set of criteria, such as exceptional leadership, innovation, guest satisfaction, sustainability initiatives, and their significant contributions to the world of luxury hospitality.
This announcement is a tribute to the dedication and passion exhibited by these hotel general managers in creating extraordinary guest experiences.
The 2023 Top 100 Hotel General Managers of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:
1. Abdulla Thamheed- Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Maldives
2. Adel Aramouni- Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong, an IHG Hotel, Singapore
3. Alex Kassatly- Auberge Saint-Antoine, Canada
4. Amer Barakat- Jolie Ville Golf and Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
5. Amit Kumar- Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, India
6. András Bíró- The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Singapore
7. Andrea Scherz- GSTAAD Palace, Switzerland
8. Andreas Kraemer- InterContinental Singapore, Singapore
9. Anthony Smekens- Bulgari Bali, Indonesia
10. Antonio Saponara- Patina Maldives, Maldives
11. Anurin Jansen- Desert Nights Cam, Oman
12. Arief Gunawan- Villa Song Saigon, Vietnam
13. Benjamin Davis- Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas, Bahamas
14. Blaise Montandon- Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur
15. Carlo Castelli- Riva del Sole Resort & Spa, Italy
16. Carlo Javakhia- The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Qatar
17. Choo Leng Goh- The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, Thailand
18. Chris Oosthuizen- Kloofzicht Lodge & Spa, South Africa
19. Christian El Khoury- The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE
20. Christian Westbeld- Raffles Hotel Singapore, Singapore
21. Damian Tan- PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore
22. Daniele D’Alo’- Andilana Beach Resort, Madagascar
23. David Mulin- Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena, Colombia
24. Dominik Strobel- Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi - a concept by Hyatt, UAE
25. Dominique Dmytryszyn- Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort & Spa, Morocco
26. Elena Orru’- The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, Thailand
27. Elias Chakhtoura- Fairmont Ajman, UAE
28. Elias Moukarzil- Fairmont Amman, Jordan
29. Emmy Stoel- Hotel Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, Netherlands
30. Etienne Charles Gailliez- Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Qatar
31. Evgenia Boyankova- Al Nakhla Residential Resort, Saudi Arabia
32. Fabien Gastinel- Conrad Bora Bora, French Polynesia
33. Fernando Gihan- The Blue Water Hotel And Spa, Sri Lanka
34. Franklyn Kocek- The Stones Hotel - Legian Bali, Autograph Collection, Indonesia
35. Gebhard Guenter- Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
36. Gerd Kotlorz- Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Thailand
37. Gerhard Aicher- Marco Polo Hotels, Hong Kong
38. Gilles Tressens- Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention, Indonesia
39. Haitham Galal- The Tower Plaza Hotel, UAE
40. Henry Lee- Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore
41. Hesham Makram- Monte-Carlo Sharm, Egypt
42. Hideyo Sato- KOBI Onsen Resort Huế, Vietnam
43. Jean Francois Durand- Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla, Jordan
44. Jeroen Elmendorp- Ritz Carlton Dubai, UAE
45. Jordi Caralt Coloma- Gran Hotel Ingles, Spain
46. Jörg Arnold- The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland
47. Juan Carlos Reina- Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, UAE
48. Karl Marshall- Langham Hotel Melbourne, Australia
49. Khalil Abouzeid- Mövenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
50. Kumar Renoo- Le Meridien Putrajaya, Malaysia
51. Kurt Michael Gillig- VILA VITA Parc Resort & Spa, Portugal
52. Launce Roberts- Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, Belize
53. Lauren Vine- NYX Hotel London Holborn, UK
54. Manuela Pais- Boticas Hotel Art & Spa, Portugal
55. Marcel Thoma- Mandarin Oriental New York, USA
56. Marco Pedna- Baia di Chia Resort Sardinia, Curio Collection by Hilton, Italy
57. Martin Kipping- Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait, Kuwait
58. Martin Svehla- The Julius Prague, Czech Republic
59. Mazen Allam- The Ritz Carlton, Riyadh
60. Mehmet Tulunay- Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, UAE
61. Melvin Lim- The Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore, Singapore
62. Michael Schmidt- Boutique Hotel Himmelrich, Switzerland
63. Luca Allegri- Le Bristol France, France
64. Nguyen Van Tri- BB Sapa Resort & Spa, Vietnam
65. Tran Thanh Hai- Victoria Phan Thiet Beach Resort & Spa, Vietnam
66. Nader Halim- The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, UAE
67. Natalia Chantzi- Avaton Luxury Villas Resort - Relais & Châteaux, Greece
68. Nayan Seth- Taj Palace, New Delhi, India
69. Nicholas Russell- Balbirnie House, UK
70. Nicolas Ilickovic- Amanpuri, Thailand
71. Nizar Weshah- Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences, Saudi Arabia
72. Olivier Arthur de Kermel- STORY Rabat, Morocco
73. Olivier Gibaud- Twinpalms MontAzure, Thailand
74. Orhun Denizoglu- JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, Qatar
75. Paola Petrilli- Al Palazzo del Marchese di Camugliano, Italy
76. Peter Draminsky- Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Singapore
77. Pierre-Henri Bovsovers- W Verbier, Switzerland
78. Putu Eka Richnawan- Maha Hills Resort, Indonesia
79. Reto Nigg- Fairmont Century Plaza, USA
80. Richard Schiller- Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, Saudi Arabia
81. Robert Stojko- Radisson Collection Hotel, Old Mill Belgrade, Serbia
82. Roberto Garcia Gonzalez- Castilla Termal, hotels chain, Spain
83. Rutger Verschuren- Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, China
84. Saad Khayat- Makkah Hotel and Towers, Saudi Arabia
85. Sajid Ali Khan- Tang Palace Hotel, Ghana
86. Savio Fernandes- Address Montgomerie, UAE
87. Sean Hall- Cape Cadogan Boutique Hotel, South Africa
88. Stephane Duchenne- Constance Ephelia, Seychelles
89. Susan Anthony- Amari Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
90. Taieb TJ Joulak- Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Maldives
91. Tania Leal Rodrigues- Sheraton Cascais Resort, Portugal
92. Tiago Moraes Sarmento- Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, South Africa
93. Trey Matheu- Falling Rock at Nemacolin, USA
94. Umut Terzi- Divan istanbul, Turkey
95. Urs Solenthaler- The Regency Hotel Kuwait, Kuwait
96. Vernon Johnson- The Cliff Hotel, Jamaica
97. Vo Thi Thien Huong- The Odys Boutique Hotel, Vietnam
98. Wassim Daageh- W Doha Residences & Suites, Qatar
99. Wayne Fisher- Cradle Boutique Hotel & Nature Reserve, South Africa
100. Yuji Tanaka- The Ritz Carlton Tokyo, Japan
For more information, view the Top 100 Hotel General Managers of the World 2023 Brochure here: https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_hotel_general_managers_2023_3_full_compres
