Disguise Announces Extension of Rights for Halo Franchise

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the costume division of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), proudly announces the extension of its partnership with 343 Industries as a global costume partner for the Halo franchise. This renewal marks a significant milestone in their collaborative journey, with Disguise slated to continue designing, marketing, manufacturing, and distributing costumes and costume accessories worldwide for Halo fans of all ages.



The Halo franchise line has consistently proven to be a top performer for Disguise. Since the first introduction of the game and its iconic protagonist, the Master Chief, the franchise has transcended the gaming sphere, expanding its influence across various media platforms. From record-breaking games to best-selling novels, animated series, toys, collectibles, and the critically acclaimed original television series "Halo," currently captivating audiences on Paramount+, the universe continues to thrill fans worldwide.

Tara Cortner, President, and GM of Disguise, Inc., expressed her excitement about the continued collaboration, remarking, "Disguise boasts the largest portfolio of gaming costumes in the industry, and Halo has consistently ranked among our top sellers. We are thrilled to extend our partnership with 343 Industries, a testament to the enduring appeal of the characters in the Halo franchise." Cortner further emphasized the universality of Halo's appeal, noting, "As we continue to grow internationally, we see that the Master Chief is a much beloved character for kids, adults and fans across the world. Our designs continue to refresh and reflect updates to the characters in each iteration of the game from the first release through Halo Infinite. We look forward to showing fans more innovation and creativity for years to come."

Disguise's extensive line of Halo costumes and accessories are online and at leading retailers and specialty stores worldwide.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Ami Amis™, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, and WeeeDo®, as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

