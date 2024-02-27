NetLogistik & Cycle Labs Webinar: “Future-Proof Your Supply Chain: Embracing Automation for Efficiency”

Free Webinar on March 7, 2024, Will Help Executives Understand the Future of Supply Chain Management

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik, the leader in powerful services that guide companies toward the digital transformation of the supply chain, announces a free webinar with Cycle Labs, a leading all-in-one test automation platform for mission-critical enterprise applications and supply chain systems. The webinar, “Future-Proof Your Supply Chain: Embracing Automation for Efficiency,” takes place on March 7, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

“The supply chain world is transforming, with automation leading the charge towards efficiency and innovation,” says Jagan Reddy, US managing partner of NetLogistik. “Companies need to understand the spectrum of automation technologies and how this technology can be customized to fit unique needs. From enhancing predictive analytics to smoothing workflows and increasing transparency, this webinar will illustrate how these elements work in tandem to drive the supply chain industry forward.”

Attendees will:

Understand the different types of automation available and how they can be tailored to meet your unique operational needs. Visualize the Future of Supply Chain: Explore how automation can offer improved predictive capacities, ensure uninterrupted workflows, and provide heightened transparency.

Explore how automation can offer improved predictive capacities, ensure uninterrupted workflows, and provide heightened transparency. Learn from the Best: Hear firsthand from industry experts Josh Owen, CEO of Cycle Labs, and Jagan Reddy, US Managing Partner, NetLogistik, on leveraging automation to cut costs and boost efficiency.



Jagan Reddy is the US managing partner at NetLogistik with over 25 years of experience building and bringing supply chain and logistics solutions to the market. He is recognized for his industry thought leadership and customer value creation. Previously, he had C-level, Co-founder, and GM roles at enterprise software companies ranging from startups to $1B+.

Josh Owen is the CEO and Co-Founder of Cycle Labs. Before Cycle Labs, Josh founded and led a global supply chain consulting firm through 12 years of organic growth, where he also led the development of the Cycle product from its idea phase to the valuable enterprise continuous testing platform it is today. With over 18 years of experience deploying enterprise solutions across various industry verticals, Josh is dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and helping companies focus on business growth rather than business risk.

This free webinar is an invaluable opportunity for anyone looking to enhance their supply chain's efficiency and resilience through automation. To register, visit: https://cyclelabs.io/webinars/future-proof-your-supply-chain-webinar/.

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of the Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions, as well as other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 300 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in logistics and commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

