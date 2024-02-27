Submit Release
Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Platforms Market

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized experiences and the imperative for operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Technologies: The market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of digital health technologies, such as DCT platforms. It is driven by the need for remote data collection, virtual visits, and home-based monitoring especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Growing Emphasis on Patient-centric Trials: There is a growing emphasis on patient-centric trials, with stakeholders emphasizing on patient convenience, engagement, and retention. DCT platforms offer solutions that enable patients to participate in trials from the comfort of their homes, which enhances their overall trial experience.
  • Regulatory Support and Standardization Efforts: Regulatory agencies are introducing initiatives to support the adoption of DCT modalities, while industry stakeholders are collaborating to establish standards and best practices.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the service outlook, the data management and analysis segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • Medidata, IQVIA, Veeva Systems, Castor, Delve Health, Jeeva, Signant Health, Clinical Ink, ObvioHealth, THREAD, Science 37, Medable, Clario, Aparito, Viedoc Technologies, Crucial Data Solutions, Medrio, Alira Health, Fortrea, Huma, Cliniv Health Tech, and Datacubed Health, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Academic and Research Institutes

By Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Drug Discovery and Development
  • Patient Recruitment and Retention
  • Data Management and Analysis

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

