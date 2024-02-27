Medidata, IQVIA, Veeva Systems, Castor, Delve Health, Jeeva, Signant Health, Clinical Ink, ObvioHealth, THREAD, Science 37, Medable, Clario, Aparito, Viedoc Technologies, Crucial Data Solutions, Medrio, Alira Health, Fortrea, Huma, Cliniv Health Tech, and Datacubed Health, among others are some of the key market players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized experiences and the imperative for operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Technologies: The market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of digital health technologies, such as DCT platforms. It is driven by the need for remote data collection, virtual visits, and home-based monitoring especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing Emphasis on Patient-centric Trials: There is a growing emphasis on patient-centric trials, with stakeholders emphasizing on patient convenience, engagement, and retention. DCT platforms offer solutions that enable patients to participate in trials from the comfort of their homes, which enhances their overall trial experience.

Regulatory Support and Standardization Efforts: Regulatory agencies are introducing initiatives to support the adoption of DCT modalities, while industry stakeholders are collaborating to establish standards and best practices.





Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market from 2024 to 2029

As per the service outlook, the data management and analysis segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutes





By Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Drug Discovery and Development

Patient Recruitment and Retention

Data Management and Analysis





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





