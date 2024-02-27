VAALCO Response to Media Speculation

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) ("VAALCO" or the "Company") notes the recent media speculation in Africa Intelligence and confirms that the Company is in discussions with the owner of Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB (“Svenska”) regarding a possible debt-free corporate transaction to acquire Svenska whose primary asset is a 27.39% interest in Block CI-40, offshore Cote d’Ivoire, which has current working interest production of approximately 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to Svenska.



Should the possible acquisition proceed, it is expected to be funded by cash on hand. The possible acquisition is also expected to be subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including regulatory and government approvals.

There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement for the possible acquisition will be entered into or, if a definitive agreement is entered into, that the possible acquisition will proceed to completion, and the Company will issue a further statement as appropriate.

Important notice

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "aim," "target," "will," "could," "should," "may," "likely," "plan" and "probably" or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of production and sales volumes and cash position as of, and for the quarter ended, December 31, 2023; (ii) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (iii) expectations of future commodity prices; (iii) expectations on future capital expenditures; and (iv) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of VAALCO’s operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of VAALCO or Svenska; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; the impact and costs of compliance with laws and regulations governing oil and gas operations; the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in VAALCO's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 6, 2023.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse which is part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR") and is made in accordance with the Company's obligations under article 17 of MAR. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of VAALCO is Matthew Powers, Corporate Secretary of VAALCO.