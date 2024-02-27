FM meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, foreign officials in Geneva

VIETNAM, February 27 -

GENEVA — Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn had separate meetings in Geneva on February 27 with United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Minister of the People's Power for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pam Damoff on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Meeting Volker Türk, Sơn briefed him on Việt Nam's achievements in socioeconomic development and poverty reduction, and in ensuring the enjoyment of human rights for people during the national renewal and development process over the past nearly 40 years.

He affirmed that Việt Nam values and implements many specific measures to protect human rights, and shared information on the completion of the national report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR)’s fourth cycle.

He proposed the High Commissioner's Office continue to maintain close coordination in and support for the implementation of Việt Nam's initiatives, including a resolution on human rights and climate change to be submitted to the UNHRC in June.

Volker Türk congratulated Việt Nam on a successful first year as a member of the UNHRC in the 2023-2025 term, and thanked the country for making meaningful commitments on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He appreciated Việt Nam's active coordination with and support for the High Commissioner's Office and wished to continue strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

At his meeting with Yvan Gil Pinto, the Vietnamese minister expressed his hope that the two ministries will coordinate closely to promote exchange activities, especially that of high-level delegations in 2024 when the two countries celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties. Minister Sơn proposed Venezuela create favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods such as rice, garment and textiles, footwear, and electronics, and expand collaboration to potential areas such as food security.

The Venezuelan minister affirmed his country values its comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam, its most important partner in Southeast Asia. He shared the importance of promoting delegation exchange activities at all levels, strengthening MOUs in economic, trade and investment collaboration, and telecommunications and agricultural cooperation projects. The official asserted that Venezuela is always willing to support Việt Nam at multilateral forums.

Meeting Pam Damoff, Sơn emphasised the need for the two countries to lift their economic and trade ties to a new height, and make the most of their cooperation potential, particularly within the framework of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Pam Damoff asserted that Canada attaches special importance to its comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam, and is willing to support the country in such areas as peacekeeping and human right protection. She agreed with Sơn's proposal of boosting bilateral cooperation in economics, trade, investment, education - training, green transition, and renewable energy as well as maintaining close coordination at international and regional mechanisms, including the UNHRC.

She also appreciated the contributions by the Vietnamese community to cultural diversity in Canada, and pledged to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese students to access the educational environment in her country. — VNS