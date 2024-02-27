Winnebago Industries to Present at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Hughes and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, Ray Posadas will present at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 8:05 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

