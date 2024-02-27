Rival Further Simplifies Talent Acquisition with AI Innovation

Two Patents Reflect Company’s Commitment to Pushing the Boundaries of HR Technology

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, February 27, 2024 — Rival , formerly SilkRoad Technology, today announced it has added to its innovation portfolio with two significant awards from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These patents streamline, accelerate, and enhance Talent Acquisition for Rival Recruit customers by harnessing the power of AI for critical, but often time-consuming and complex, processes, including the ability to rapidly review thousands of candidates, identify suitable passive candidates, and surface candidates that qualify for a different role than the one for which they originally applied.

"I joined Rival just over a year ago to challenge the status quo in HR technology and transform the product suite into the most advanced offering on the market,” said Rival Chief Product Officer Poornima Farrar. “These patents represent not only my but the entire company's passion for innovation and our dedication to enhancing all aspects of Talent Acquisition. By harnessing cutting-edge AI to create game-changing capabilities in our product and providing dynamic contextualization of data, we're not just improving the recruitment playbook—we're redefining it."

The first patent, “Methods for Dynamic Contextualization of Third-party Data in a Web Browser, and Related Systems and Apparatus,” (U.S. Patent No. 11,860,960), introduces a transformative method for integrating third-party data directly into web browsers. This AI-driven innovation enhances the recruitment process by providing real-time, relevant contextual information, such as GitHub contributions, universities attended, and data on their current company compared to similar companies, without the need to navigate away from the current webpage. It streamlines the task of scouting potential candidates or researching companies by aggregating vital data in an easily accessible manner, thereby saving recruiters valuable time and effort.

The second patent, “Methods for Determining Entity Status, and Related Systems and Apparatus,” (U.S. Patent No. 11,853,397), offers a novel methodology in entity classification, leveraging advanced AI technologies and predictive models to predict a passive candidate’s likelihood to switch roles. This approach provides HR teams with a more refined and targeted strategy for Talent Acquisition, enabling data-driven decision-making around a current employee’s or external candidate’s readiness for a role with unprecedented precision and agility.

“SilkRoad completely disrupted the HR technology space with the launch of RedCarpet Onboarding and these patents are evidence that we will continue to lead the market in innovation as Rival,” said Rival CEO Greg DiTullio. “We are drawing on our rich heritage to identify the most important pain points for Talent Acquisition and all HR practitioners to address with bleeding-edge technology. We are determined to set new standards for how organizations recruit, hire, onboard, and develop talent, ensuring our customers maintain stable agility and ride the waves of change with confidence.”

Rival, formerly SilkRoad Technology, is the intelligent Talent Acquisition engine powering stable agility for Human Resources teams. The company’s suite of recruiting, onboarding, learning, and performance products is architected for agility, optimized with automation, and designed to scale and adapt to evolving needs. As an end-to-end solution or with a single product plugged into an existing stack, the flexibility of Rival enables change agility while maintaining business stability. With Rival, teams proactively drive talent strategies with precision and speed for maximum impact. From mid-market to Fortune 100 companies, customers agree that Rival is the ideal partner in stable agility.

