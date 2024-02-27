Zink Printing Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of $1.02 billion by 2030 | Industry Dynamics and Emerging Trend

Zink printing products in the home segment, which is projected to significantly contribute toward growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zink Printing Market (아연 인쇄 시장) By Component (Zink-Based Paper and Zink-Based Printer), Functionality (Compact Photo Printer and Camera Photo Printer), Connectivity (Bluetooth, Near-Field Communication, and Others), and Application (Home and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global zink printing market size was valued at $0.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading revenue contributor in the zink printing industry during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

Zink printing or zero ink is an inkless technology, which produces photographs without utilizing ink cartridges, toner, or strips. In the Zink printing technology, the printer uses heat to activate unique color-forming molecules integrated in the layers of Zink paper to make a colorful print.

Increase in usage of instant cameras, rise in installation of automated teller machines (ATMs), development of the retail sector, and surge in need of point-of-sale (POS) thermal receipts are the key factors that notably contribute toward the growth of the global zink printing market. In addition, user-friendly interface, low maintenance cost, and development of the packaging & printing industry augment the overall market growth. However, high cost of Zink based paper acts as a major restraint of the global market. Conversely, rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors is expected to open new avenues for the zink printing market growth in the near future.

Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of Zink printing products, especially in commercial sectors, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of mobile printers based on wireless technologies accelerates the market growth.

The global zink printing market is segmented into component, functionality, connectivity, application, and region. By component, the Zink-based printer segment would register the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, due to enhanced security offered by Zink printers and its user-friendly interface. However, the Zink-based paper segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global zink printing market, as it is long-lasting, water-resistant, tear-resistant, and smudge-resistant.

By connectivity, the Bluetooth segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global zink printing market, due to rise in demand for portable, pocket-friendly printers and on-demand printing. However, the NFC segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030, as it makes printing documents faster and easier than other types of connectivity.

By region, the global zink printing market (亜鉛印刷市場) across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market, due to presence of prominent market players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to benefits such as compact size and strong durability compared to other printers along with demand for fast, eco-friendly, and reliable printing device and increase in penetration wireless technologies in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include Brother Industries Ltd., Canon, Dell, Eastman Kodak Company, HP Inc., LG Electronics, Lifeprint, Polaroid, PRYNT, and ZINK Holdings LLC. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaboration and product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study

• The commercial segment is projected to be the major application, followed by home.

• Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 59% of the zink printing market share in 2020.

• Japan is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America zink printing market analysis, accounting for approximately 69% share in 2020.

• Depending on connectivity, the Bluetooth segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the near-field communications segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.