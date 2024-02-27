Luxury Lifestyle Awards Unveils the Top 100 Architects and Designers for 2023
This collection is a celebration of the most outstanding, reliable, and respected talents in the luxury architecture and design industry.NEW YORK, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From awe-inspiring skyscrapers that redefine city skylines to tranquil residences seamlessly integrated into their natural surroundings, these professionals have crafted some of the world's most iconic and breathtaking structures and spaces and embodies the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in their field.
The TOP 100 list is not just about architectural and design expertise; it’s a recognition of those who push boundaries, who merge innovation with aesthetics with their visionary approaches. Each name on this list brings a unique perspective to the table, contributing to a richer, more diverse world of architectural and design possibilities.
The Luxury Lifestyle Awards take pride in presenting these 100 winners and to celebrate them at the forefront of architectural and design innovation, inspiring all professionals in the field, aficionados of architecture and design, or simply anyone who appreciates the beauty and functionality of well-designed spaces.
This collection delves into the masterminds behind groundbreaking projects that who will help us understand their expedition toward excellence, and perhaps even gain new insights into what makes architecture and design not just functional, but transformative.
The 2023 Top 100 Architects and Designers of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:
1. ADDESIGNER, Saudi Arabia
2. Adi Aronov - Architecture and Interior Design, Israel
3. ADRIANA HOYOS DESIGN STUDIO, USA
4. Ahn&Partners, South Korea
5. ANTORIA DESIGN STUDIO S.A., Panama
6. Anu Kewalram Interiors, UAE
7. APL Architects, Philipines
8. ARCHICAM INC CO., LTD., Cambodia
9. Archion Architects, Philippines
10. Asanka Samarakoon Design Group, Sri Lanka
11. Ashley’s, India
12. Aujan Interior Decorations LLC, UAE
13. Aura Design Studio, Turkey
14. B Squared Design, Hong Kong
15. B8 Architecture, UAE
16. BETTIS TARAZI, Panama
17. Bilkey LLinas Design, China
18. Buchberger Design, Germany
19. Casas + Architects Inc, Philipines
20. CASPAIOU Design & Interiors, UAE
21. Celine Interior Design, UK
22. C-LYNK, Switzerland
23. Co.designstudio, Denmark
24. Consultancy Group Pro, Saudi Arabia
25. DESIGNER TOUCHES LTD, UK
26. Double V Space Interior Studio, Thailand
27. Drew Gilbert Design, UAE
28. DSA Architects International, Saudi Arabia
29. DUBAI DESIGN GROUP by Lora Bergiy, UAE
30. E Plus A Atelier, UAE
31. Emily Roose Interiors, USA
32. Engart Ltd, UAE
33. Forza Creativa, Panama
34. Fusion Design Limited, Hong Kong
35. Genesis Planners, India
36. Glen Thomas Architecture, UK
37. GLV Design, Kuwait
38. Guidon Studio, USA
39. Hatch Architects, Saudi Arabia
40. HD Studio Inc., Guyana
41. HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes, UK
42. IAIA – Idea Art Interior Architects, UAE
43. ICONE INTERIORS, Saudi Arabia
44. In Out Studio, Spain
45. Innovative Interiors Design Group, Barbados
46. JH Interior Indonesia, Indonesia
47. Jutta Hoehn – JSH Algarve Arquitectura Lda, Portugal
48. Kelly Architects, USA
49. Kiklos Architects, UAE
50. Kokema Design, Finland
51. L’atelier Fantasia, Taiwan
52. Laguarda.Low Architects, China
53. Laura Stein Interiors, Canada
54. Lighting Design International, UK
55. Liqui Group Ltd, UK
56. Living Concept Consulting GmbH, Germany
57. Lori Morris Design, Canada
58. Luxury Italian Living Ltd, UK
59. LWK+Partners, UAE
60. M+N Architecture, Italy
61. Magen Architects, Spain
62. Majed Harasani Architects, Saudi Arabia
63. Manuel García Asociados, Spain
64. MAP architecture and planning limited, Hong Kong
65. Maurice Martel architecte, Canada
66. MCM Architecture & Design, Portugal
67. MEMAR ARCHITECTURE, UAE
68. MHLI, USA
69. MJARC Arquitectos Lda, Portugal
70. MK Architects, Cyprus
71. MORAN GOZALI INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE, Israel
72. NATASHA STURKO INTERIORS, Canada
73. NEVERMORE, Malaysia
74. Nikki Levy Interiors, USA
75. Noblesse Group International, Romania
76. Noon Design Studio, UAE
77. ŌPAAL INTERIORS, UAE
78. PAD Space Artisan, Thailand
79. Peristylia by Sally Negm, UAE
80. Qeblawi Brooks, UAE
81. S/Lab 10, Malaysia
82. SARCO Architects Costa Rica, Costa Rica
83. Soura Madani House of Design, Jordan
84. STUDIO COCOONS, Mexico
85. Studio MK27, Brazil
86. Studio Stockholm Arkitektur, Sweden
87. Studio+ Architects, Egypt
88. Studiossoo (SN35 Limited), Hong Kong
89. THAT IS ITH INTERIOR CO., LTD., Thailand
90. THE FITOUT, UAE
91. TOP VILLA ARCHITECT w.l.l., Qatar
92. Turner Walker Robinson PTY Ltd, Australia
93. UBD Global, Indonesia
94. Valéry Weyn Architects, Kenya
95. WA International, UAE
96. Whipple Russel Architects, USA
97. YIH Architects and Consultants, Saudi Arabia
98. Yuan Design (M) Sdn Bhd, Malaysia
99. Zanjani Architect Inc., Canada
100. ZDS Architects, Egypt
For more information, visit the Top 100 Architects and Designers of the World 2023 E-book here https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_-_architects_and_designers_full_v3_pages
