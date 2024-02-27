Submit Release
Luxury Lifestyle Awards Unveils the Top 100 Architects and Designers for 2023

This collection is a celebration of the most outstanding, reliable, and respected talents in the luxury architecture and design industry.

NEW YORK, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From awe-inspiring skyscrapers that redefine city skylines to tranquil residences seamlessly integrated into their natural surroundings, these professionals have crafted some of the world's most iconic and breathtaking structures and spaces and embodies the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in their field.

The TOP 100 list is not just about architectural and design expertise; it’s a recognition of those who push boundaries, who merge innovation with aesthetics with their visionary approaches. Each name on this list brings a unique perspective to the table, contributing to a richer, more diverse world of architectural and design possibilities.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards take pride in presenting these 100 winners and to celebrate them at the forefront of architectural and design innovation, inspiring all professionals in the field, aficionados of architecture and design, or simply anyone who appreciates the beauty and functionality of well-designed spaces.

This collection delves into the masterminds behind groundbreaking projects that who will help us understand their expedition toward excellence, and perhaps even gain new insights into what makes architecture and design not just functional, but transformative.


The 2023 Top 100 Architects and Designers of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:


1. ADDESIGNER, Saudi Arabia

2. Adi Aronov - Architecture and Interior Design, Israel

3. ADRIANA HOYOS DESIGN STUDIO, USA

4. Ahn&Partners, South Korea

5. ANTORIA DESIGN STUDIO S.A., Panama

6. Anu Kewalram Interiors, UAE

7. APL Architects, Philipines

8. ARCHICAM INC CO., LTD., Cambodia

9. Archion Architects, Philippines

10. Asanka Samarakoon Design Group, Sri Lanka

11. Ashley’s, India

12. Aujan Interior Decorations LLC, UAE

13. Aura Design Studio, Turkey

14. B Squared Design, Hong Kong

15. B8 Architecture, UAE

16. BETTIS TARAZI, Panama

17. Bilkey LLinas Design, China

18. Buchberger Design, Germany

19. Casas + Architects Inc, Philipines

20. CASPAIOU Design & Interiors, UAE

21. Celine Interior Design, UK

22. C-LYNK, Switzerland

23. Co.designstudio, Denmark

24. Consultancy Group Pro, Saudi Arabia

25. DESIGNER TOUCHES LTD, UK

26. Double V Space Interior Studio, Thailand

27. Drew Gilbert Design, UAE

28. DSA Architects International, Saudi Arabia

29. DUBAI DESIGN GROUP by Lora Bergiy, UAE

30. E Plus A Atelier, UAE

31. Emily Roose Interiors, USA

32. Engart Ltd, UAE

33. Forza Creativa, Panama

34. Fusion Design Limited, Hong Kong

35. Genesis Planners, India

36. Glen Thomas Architecture, UK

37. GLV Design, Kuwait

38. Guidon Studio, USA

39. Hatch Architects, Saudi Arabia

40. HD Studio Inc., Guyana

41. HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes, UK

42. IAIA – Idea Art Interior Architects, UAE

43. ICONE INTERIORS, Saudi Arabia

44. In Out Studio, Spain

45. Innovative Interiors Design Group, Barbados

46. JH Interior Indonesia, Indonesia

47. Jutta Hoehn – JSH Algarve Arquitectura Lda, Portugal

48. Kelly Architects, USA

49. Kiklos Architects, UAE

50. Kokema Design, Finland

51. L’atelier Fantasia, Taiwan

52. Laguarda.Low Architects, China

53. Laura Stein Interiors, Canada

54. Lighting Design International, UK

55. Liqui Group Ltd, UK

56. Living Concept Consulting GmbH, Germany

57. Lori Morris Design, Canada

58. Luxury Italian Living Ltd, UK

59. LWK+Partners, UAE

60. M+N Architecture, Italy

61. Magen Architects, Spain

62. Majed Harasani Architects, Saudi Arabia

63. Manuel García Asociados, Spain

64. MAP architecture and planning limited, Hong Kong

65. Maurice Martel architecte, Canada

66. MCM Architecture & Design, Portugal

67. MEMAR ARCHITECTURE, UAE

68. MHLI, USA

69. MJARC Arquitectos Lda, Portugal

70. MK Architects, Cyprus

71. MORAN GOZALI INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE, Israel

72. NATASHA STURKO INTERIORS, Canada

73. NEVERMORE, Malaysia

74. Nikki Levy Interiors, USA

75. Noblesse Group International, Romania

76. Noon Design Studio, UAE

77. ŌPAAL INTERIORS, UAE

78. PAD Space Artisan, Thailand

79. Peristylia by Sally Negm, UAE

80. Qeblawi Brooks, UAE

81. S/Lab 10, Malaysia

82. SARCO Architects Costa Rica, Costa Rica

83. Soura Madani House of Design, Jordan

84. STUDIO COCOONS, Mexico

85. Studio MK27, Brazil

86. Studio Stockholm Arkitektur, Sweden

87. Studio+ Architects, Egypt

88. Studiossoo (SN35 Limited), Hong Kong

89. THAT IS ITH INTERIOR CO., LTD., Thailand

90. THE FITOUT, UAE

91. TOP VILLA ARCHITECT w.l.l., Qatar

92. Turner Walker Robinson PTY Ltd, Australia

93. UBD Global, Indonesia

94. Valéry Weyn Architects, Kenya

95. WA International, UAE

96. Whipple Russel Architects, USA

97. YIH Architects and Consultants, Saudi Arabia

98. Yuan Design (M) Sdn Bhd, Malaysia

99. Zanjani Architect Inc., Canada

100. ZDS Architects, Egypt


For more information, visit the Top 100 Architects and Designers of the World 2023 E-book here https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_-_architects_and_designers_full_v3_pages

