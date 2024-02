Luxury Lifestyle Awards Unveils the Top 100 Architects and Designers for 2023

This collection is a celebration of the most outstanding, reliable, and respected talents in the luxury architecture and design industry.

NEW YORK, USA, February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From awe-inspiring skyscrapers that redefine city skylines to tranquil residences seamlessly integrated into their natural surroundings, these professionals have crafted some of the world's most iconic and breathtaking structures and spaces and embodies the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in their field.The TOP 100 list is not just about architectural and design expertise; it’s a recognition of those who push boundaries, who merge innovation with aesthetics with their visionary approaches. Each name on this list brings a unique perspective to the table, contributing to a richer, more diverse world of architectural and design possibilities.The Luxury Lifestyle Awards take pride in presenting these 100 winners and to celebrate them at the forefront of architectural and design innovation, inspiring all professionals in the field, aficionados of architecture and design, or simply anyone who appreciates the beauty and functionality of well-designed spaces.This collection delves into the masterminds behind groundbreaking projects that who will help us understand their expedition toward excellence, and perhaps even gain new insights into what makes architecture and design not just functional, but transformative.The 2023 Top 100 Architects and Designers of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:1. ADDESIGNER, Saudi Arabia2. Adi Aronov - Architecture and Interior Design, Israel3. ADRIANA HOYOS DESIGN STUDIO, USA4. Ahn&Partners, South Korea5. ANTORIA DESIGN STUDIO S.A., Panama6. Anu Kewalram Interiors, UAE7. APL Architects, Philipines8. ARCHICAM INC CO., LTD., Cambodia9. Archion Architects, Philippines10. Asanka Samarakoon Design Group, Sri Lanka11. Ashley’s, India12. Aujan Interior Decorations LLC, UAE13. Aura Design Studio, Turkey14. B Squared Design, Hong Kong15. B8 Architecture, UAE16. BETTIS TARAZI, Panama17. Bilkey LLinas Design, China18. Buchberger Design, Germany19. Casas + Architects Inc, Philipines20. CASPAIOU Design & Interiors, UAE21. Celine Interior Design, UK22. C-LYNK, Switzerland23. Co.designstudio, Denmark24. Consultancy Group Pro, Saudi Arabia25. DESIGNER TOUCHES LTD, UK26. Double V Space Interior Studio, Thailand27. Drew Gilbert Design, UAE28. DSA Architects International, Saudi Arabia29. DUBAI DESIGN GROUP by Lora Bergiy, UAE30. E Plus A Atelier, UAE31. Emily Roose Interiors, USA32. Engart Ltd, UAE33. Forza Creativa, Panama34. Fusion Design Limited, Hong Kong35. Genesis Planners, India36. Glen Thomas Architecture, UK37. GLV Design, Kuwait38. Guidon Studio, USA39. Hatch Architects, Saudi Arabia40. HD Studio Inc., Guyana41. HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes, UK42. IAIA – Idea Art Interior Architects, UAE43. ICONE INTERIORS, Saudi Arabia44. In Out Studio, Spain45. Innovative Interiors Design Group, Barbados46. JH Interior Indonesia, Indonesia47. Jutta Hoehn – JSH Algarve Arquitectura Lda, Portugal48. Kelly Architects, USA49. Kiklos Architects, UAE50. Kokema Design, Finland51. L’atelier Fantasia, Taiwan52. Laguarda.Low Architects, China53. Laura Stein Interiors, Canada54. Lighting Design International, UK55. Liqui Group Ltd, UK56. Living Concept Consulting GmbH, Germany57. Lori Morris Design, Canada58. Luxury Italian Living Ltd, UK59. LWK+Partners, UAE60. M+N Architecture, Italy61. Magen Architects, Spain62. Majed Harasani Architects, Saudi Arabia63. Manuel García Asociados, Spain64. MAP architecture and planning limited, Hong Kong65. Maurice Martel architecte, Canada66. MCM Architecture & Design, Portugal67. MEMAR ARCHITECTURE, UAE68. MHLI, USA69. MJARC Arquitectos Lda, Portugal70. MK Architects, Cyprus71. MORAN GOZALI INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE, Israel72. NATASHA STURKO INTERIORS, Canada73. NEVERMORE, Malaysia74. Nikki Levy Interiors, USA75. Noblesse Group International, Romania76. Noon Design Studio, UAE77. ŌPAAL INTERIORS, UAE78. PAD Space Artisan, Thailand79. Peristylia by Sally Negm, UAE80. Qeblawi Brooks, UAE81. S/Lab 10, Malaysia82. SARCO Architects Costa Rica, Costa Rica83. Soura Madani House of Design, Jordan84. STUDIO COCOONS, Mexico85. Studio MK27, Brazil86. Studio Stockholm Arkitektur, Sweden87. Studio+ Architects, Egypt88. Studiossoo (SN35 Limited), Hong Kong89. THAT IS ITH INTERIOR CO., LTD., Thailand90. THE FITOUT, UAE91. TOP VILLA ARCHITECT w.l.l., Qatar92. Turner Walker Robinson PTY Ltd, Australia93. UBD Global, Indonesia94. Valéry Weyn Architects, Kenya95. WA International, UAE96. Whipple Russel Architects, USA97. YIH Architects and Consultants, Saudi Arabia98. Yuan Design (M) Sdn Bhd, Malaysia99. Zanjani Architect Inc., Canada100. ZDS Architects, EgyptFor more information, visit the Top 100 Architects and Designers of the World 2023 E-book here https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_-_architects_and_designers_full_v3_pages