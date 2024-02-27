Ozan Elektronik Para Stands By Women Entrepreneurs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozan Elektronik Para takes a significant step to support women entrepreneurs, a driving force in the business world. By offering a discounted commission rate to the first 500 female entrepreneurs who apply for Ozan's POS solutions, Ozan aims to contribute to the growth targets of enterprising women.
Ozan Elektronik Para is a leading provider of innovative financial solutions that are at pace with the sector’s demands in the current economic outlook. Ozan recently announced a new initiative to support women entrepreneurs in Turkey. The company will offer a special commission rate to the first 500 female entrepreneurs who apply for its POS solutions.
This initiative is a recent example of Ozan's commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the business landscape. Ozan believes businesswomen play a vital role in the economy and that facilitating their achievements in diverse conditions as a reliable fintech solution partner matters.
“When women entrepreneurs succeed, society as a whole is inspired.”
Ömer Suner, CEO of Ozan Elektronik Para, commented: "We at Ozan have always appreciated the impact of women entrepreneurs in the business world. Women’s empowerment in the workplace brings vital value to the dynamism of the economy. When women entrepreneurs succeed, society as a whole is inspired. It spreads in a ripple effect into a brighter future.”
Tarık Onat, Member of the Board of Directors of Ozan Elektronik Para, commented: "At Ozan Elektronik Para, we are committed to doing our part for business women to grow, to reach their full potential in Turkey. With this perspective, we offer a special deal to the first 500 female entrepreneurs who apply for our POS solutions. Ozan stands by you with cutting-edge fintech solutions every step of the way - as you start up, gain a stronger foothold or expand your business.”
About Ozan Elektronik Para (EMI - Ozan Electronic Money Institution):
Ozan Elektronik Para is an electronic money institution in Turkey with licenses and memberships from Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, BKM, and Troy. Its Ozan SuperApp/SuperCard products provide individual financial solutions to end-users. Meanwhile, Ozan Business products address all payment and collection needs of medium and large-scale businesses and ventures. Ozan Elektronik Para offers innovative solutions such as FijiPOS, FijiCash, and FijiPlace, QR payments, link payments, virtual and physical POS, payment gateway, and dealer collections. Ozan Elektronik Para operates in Turkey under Law No. 6493 and is authorised to make agreements with member businesses as per Law No. 5464.
Gizem Lallı
Gizem Lallı
Ozan Electronic Money Institution
gizem.lalli@ozan.com
