VIDIZMO Unveils [redactor.ai] – Dedicated Hub for its AI-Powered Redaction Software
VIDIZMO launched a dedicated website for VIDIZMO Redactor, its AI-powered redaction software.TYSONS, VIRGINIA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIDIZMO, an eminent player in the field of artificial intelligence, continues to push the boundaries with its groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction. Today, VIDIZMO is proud to announce the launch of its new website dedicated to its state-of-the-art, AI-powered redaction software called VIDIZMO Redactor.
Until recently, VIDIZMO Redactor was integrated into VIDIZMO’s website, but now it has its own dedicated space, capturing essential information for users to make the right choice when it comes to maintaining privacy and ensuring compliance.
The website portrays the intelligent redaction capabilities of VIDIZMO Redactor, which includes the capability to redact audio, videos, images, and documents with AI-backed capabilities. The user-friendly navigation, informative content, and modern look give users a better understanding of how the tool can be of help.
Moreover, the dedicated website for VIDIZMO Redactor hosts potential use cases for various industries, including legal, law enforcement, government, education, call centers, finance, transportation, and more. A dedicated “How it works” section also explains how the intuitive, easy-to-use redaction software seamlessly redacts sensitive information and ensures compliance.
The design of the site offers detailed insights into how VIDIZMO Redactor discovers and redacts personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive information, objects, faces, scanned and handwritten documents, etc.
VIDIMZO’s triumph with a dedicated space for its redaction solution educates the viewers on upholding data privacy and remaining compliant with HIPAA, FOIA, CJIS, GDPR, and FIPS, along with many other regional and international regulations.
To gain a hands-on experience as they explore, users can opt for VIDIZMO Redactor’s 7-day free trial, and if they need further information, they can visit VIDIZMO Redactor's official website at https://redactor.ai/.
VIDIZMO Redactor believes in delivering innovative, AI-driven, and user-centric redaction solutions to privacy-conscious organizations to help them navigate the challenge of securing sensitive information in an increasingly data-driven world.
Overall, as a comprehensive redaction solution, the website is designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses and organizations alike.
About VIDIZMO
VIDIZMO, a frontrunner in artificial intelligence, leads the industry with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction. Trusted by top-tier government organizations and Fortune 500 companies, VIDIZMO transforms video and digital media usage for diverse business needs. Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for enterprise video content management and a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for digital evidence management, VIDIZMO’s nearly 20 years of experience is backed by partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, ensuring cutting-edge technology and innovation for customers.
To learn more about VIDIZMO and its comprehensive range of solutions, visit www.vidizmo.com.
About VIDIZMO Redactor
VIDIZMO Redactor is a part of VIDIZMO LLC, an AI-powered software solutions provider for enterprises. It is a state-of-the-art AI-powered redaction solution to conceal sensitive information within videos, audio, documents, and images to uphold privacy and remain compliant with regional and international regulations.
The tool not only excels in precision but also prioritizes user experience. Navigating the platform is intuitive, allowing users to redact sensitive information seamlessly with confidence and ease.
In a nutshell, this AI-backed Redaction software offers:
• Spoken PII redaction for automatically redacting names, addresses, social security numbers (SSNs), and other personally identifiable information entities.
• Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology for redacting text within images and scanned, handwritten documents.
• Pattern-based redaction of PII, including social security numbers, credit card details, phone numbers, zip codes, and more with user-defined patterns.
• A dedicated Studio Space environment to perform redaction-related activities in all file types.
• Confidence score to validate the accuracy of redaction.
• Bulk redaction to redaction millions of audio recordings and multiple documents at once.
• An automated chain of custody report that keeps a tamperproof log of all activities to preserve data integrity.
• Flexible deployment options to choose from, including cloud, on-premises, hybrid, and SaaS.
