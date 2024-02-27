TiniFiber® to Showcase Revolutionary Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable at OFC 2024
Visitors will discover an armored fiber optic cable that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter, capable of conquering any application.
TiniFiber, the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-approved TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, announces their participation at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2024, set to be held from March 26th to 28th, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.
At booth #940, visitors can explore the advantages of Micro Armor Fiber, transforming fiber optic solutions with its 65% smaller and 75% lighter profile compared to traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA). It offers flexibility and simplified installation in confined pathways, risers, and bends, catering to various application areas, including A/V & Security, Commercial, DAS/Wireless, Broadband & Residential, Transportation, Data Centers, and Industrial. Additionally, TiniFiber will provide information on the recently introduced TiniFiber Certified Installer (TCI) Program, offering a 25-year connector-to-connector warranty for enhanced reliability.
"We're thrilled to unveil the world’s only Micro Armor Fiber Optic Cable at OFC. Its advanced technology perfectly aligns with the conference's forward-thinking atmosphere, tailored to meet the evolving demands of any application," stated Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiber. "We look forward to contributing to the event and connecting with industry professionals and enthusiasts."
To schedule a meeting with TiniFiber during OFC 2024, please contact sales@tinifiber.com.
About TiniFiber®:
TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.
