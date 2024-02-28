NC Wallet Introduces a Convenient and Free Bitcoin Cash Wallet for Android, iOS, and Web
Send, exchange, and receive Bitcoin Cash for freeHONG KONG, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free-of-charge and easy crypto transactions are now available for all Bitcoin Cash users. Using NC Wallet, anyone can have secure and user-friendly storage and an effective tool for managing their BCH assets. Both a mobile or Web Bitcoin Cash wallet can be set up easily within a few minutes.
Key Features of Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
Bitcoin Cash is a coin that emerged as the result of a fork in the Bitcoin blockchain. It was designed to tackle the limitations of Bitcoin and to provide faster transactions, while preserving all the benefits of its “parent chain”, including security and decentralisation. The coin is currently accepted by 3400+ companies and stores and can be used to make day-to-day purchases, including micropayments.
Why create a Bitcoin Cash wallet via NC Wallet
— No-fee transactions for Bitcoin Cash and 25+ other popular coins and tokens;
— Easy transaction confirmation with biometrics;
— Uncompromised security: 2FA, biometrics, Allow- and Block-Lists, PIN code
— Rewards for all crypto on your balance, including BCH;
— Dozens of cryptos supported;
— Instant and secure swaps at a market price;
— Friendly Support.
With NC Wallet supporting the Bitcoin Cash network, customers can make speedy transactions with BCH for free.
About NC Wallet
NC Wallet app by Zafiro International is a no-fee crypto wallet supporting 25+ top cryptocurrencies. The crypto wallet allows crypto transactions for anyone regardless of their experience — without efforts and hidden costs. NC Wallet is available across the platforms: on Android, iOS, Web, and as an extension.
Elena Iachimciuc
Zafiro International
07700182404
