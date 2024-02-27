MyDataRemoval Expands Its Privacy Protection Services, Now Covering Over 140 Data Brokers
New Sales and Marketing Head Michael Ibekie to Spearhead Expansion into Business Sector.USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking development, MyDataRemoval today announced its extended service coverage, protecting personal information from over 140 data brokers and persons search sites, in a significant step to improve cybersecurity and personal privacy. This development demonstrates MyDataRemoval's dedication to ensuring that privacy protection is simple and available to anyone, particularly for those who lack the time or technological know-how to secure their online data.
Recently, the company also warmly welcomed Michael Ibekie as the new head of Sales and Marketing who is tasked with spearheading the company's expansion into the commercial sector. Ibekie's appointment marks a pivotal step in MyDataRemoval's journey, bringing on board his extensive experience and innovative strategies to broaden the company's market reach, particularly into the corporate sector.
MyDataRemoval has also made it clear that the company will now be expanding its services to protect employees at important levels, including C-Suite executives, VPs, and directors, in recognition of the particular privacy concerns of corporate customers. This initiative attempts to protect the private data of individuals who are driving business expansion and stop any significant harm that could result from compromised data.
"At MyDataRemoval, our goal is to mainstream privacy protection and make it effortlessly accessible to everyone," stated a company representative. "With the addition of Michael Ibekie to our team and our service expansion, we are more equipped than ever to offer robust privacy solutions not just to individual consumers but also to enterprises seeking to secure their employees' data.”
MyDataRemoval focuses on eliminating personal data from the infrastructure that lies at the core of identity theft, online fraud, and scams, as digital risks become a more commonplace aspect of our lives. The business intends to keep adding additional capabilities to its products, such as phone number scanning, increasing site coverage, and speeding up scans.
