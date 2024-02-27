Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.76% from 2024-2034 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The inflammatory bowel disease market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.76% during 2024-2034. The inflammatory bowel disease market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the inflammatory bowel disease market.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Trends:

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) encapsulates two primary conditions, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, both hallmarked by prolonged gastrointestinal tract inflammation. IBD usually presents in those with genetic predispositions initiated by an overactive immune response to normal triggers such as food and gut bacteria. Both conditions exhibit symptoms including fatigue, abdominal discomfort, presence of blood in feces, diarrhea, mouth ulcers, diminished appetite, unintentional weight loss, and discomfort or discharge around the anus due to fistulas. The diagnosis of IBD relies on a multifaceted approach combining inflammatory lab markers, clinical and radiological evidence, as well as endoscopic biopsies. Abnormalities in blood parameters such as leukocytosis, microcytic anemia, and thrombocytosis are also part of the IBD diagnostic process.

The increasing incidence of gut disorders, influenced by factors like genetic vulnerability, environmental elements, and immune system irregularities, is a key force propelling the inflammatory bowel disease market. This surge is further amplified by a growing demand for diagnostic techniques such as serologic and inflammation markers, among others, for early disease detection. The IBD market also benefits from the rise in single-cell RNA analysis for disease comprehension at the molecular level and the adoption of cutting-edge, targeted therapies. The shift towards biologic and biosimilar drugs over conventional treatments, due to their superior effectiveness, contributes to market growth too. Additionally, the creation of new therapies with improved clinical profiles and more patient-centric administration methods is expected to further boost the inflammatory bowel disease market in the upcoming period.

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current inflammatory bowel disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

