GCC Digital Payment Market Expanding at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCC Digital Payment Market Overview 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Digital Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the GCC digital payment market share. The market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during 2024-2032.

The growth of the digital payment industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is influenced by various factors that reflect the region's unique economic, technological, and regulatory landscape. Understanding these factors is vital for comprehending the dynamics driving the expansion of digital payments in the GCC. The concerted efforts of governments in the GCC to promote digital transformation have significantly propelled the growth of the digital payment industry. Numerous national agendas, such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE's Vision 2021, emphasize the importance of digitalization and financial inclusion, providing a conducive environment for the expansion of digital payment services. The GCC countries boast high levels of smartphone penetration, with a tech-savvy population that is increasingly inclined towards digital transactions. The widespread adoption of mobile technology has laid the foundation for the growth of digital payment platforms and services in the region. The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector in the GCC has been a pivotal driver of digital payments. As more consumers shift towards online shopping, the demand for secure and convenient digital payment options has surged, prompting businesses to integrate and offer diverse digital payment solutions.

GCC Digital Payment Market Trends and Drivers:

Mobile payments continue to dominate the digital payment landscape in the GCC. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and the convenience they offer, the use of mobile payment apps and digital wallets is expected to further surge, driven by consumer demand for seamless and secure payment experiences. Contactless payment methods, including NFC-enabled cards and mobile payments, are becoming increasingly popular in the GCC. Consumers are embracing the speed and convenience of contactless transactions, further accelerated by the global emphasis on hygienic payment options in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The GCC digital payment market is experiencing a wave of innovation and disruption from fintech startups. These innovative players are introducing novel payment solutions, such as peer-to-peer transfers, digital remittances, and advanced fraud prevention technologies, contributing to a diversified and competitive landscape. Given the high expatriate population in the GCC, there is an increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions. As a result, digital payment providers are focusing on offering streamlined remittance services and international payment options tailored to the unique needs of the region. Regulatory authorities in the GCC are actively adapting to the evolving digital payment landscape by introducing progressive frameworks to ensure security, interoperability, and consumer protection. These regulations are aimed at fostering trust and confidence in digital payments while spurring further innovation in the market.

In summary, the GCC digital payment market in 2024 is characterized by the sustained growth of mobile payments, the rise of contactless transactions, disruptive fintech innovations, emphasis on cross-border payment solutions, and evolving regulatory dynamics. These trends collectively indicate a vibrant and dynamic digital payment ecosystem in the GCC, with immense potential for further expansion and innovation.

GCC Digital Payment Market 2024-2032 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, component, payment mode, deployment type, and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

o Application Program Interface

o Payment Gateway

o Payment Processing

o Payment Security and Fraud Management

o Transaction Risk Management

o Others

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Breakup by Payment Mode:

• Bank Cards

• Digital Currencies

• Digital Wallets

• Net Banking

• Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and E-commerce

• Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Bahrain

• Kuwait

• Oman

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

