Programmatic Advertising Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the programmatic advertising market size is predicted to reach $28.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%.
The growth in the programmatic advertising market is due to the increasing growth of the mobile industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest programmatic advertising market share. Major players in the programmatic advertising market include Adobe Advertising Cloud, AdReady Inc., NextRoll Inc., Magnite Inc., Baidu Inc., Google Ad Manager, The Trade Desk Inc..
Programmatic Advertising Market Segments
• By Media Type: Audio Ads, DOOH, Digital Display, Social Ads, Video Ads
• By Device: Mobile, Desktop
• By Enterprise Size: SMBs, Large Enterprises
• By End User: Education, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Travel
• By Geography: The global programmatic advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6894&type=smp
The programmatic advertising refers to the use of automated technology for buying and selling the advertising spaces. Programmatic advertising aims to improve both advertising efficiency and targeting accuracy. Machine learning and AI optimization are used to replace human negotiations.
Read More On The Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/programmatic-advertising-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Programmatic Advertising Market Characteristics
3. Programmatic Advertising Market Trends And Strategies
4. Programmatic Advertising Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Programmatic Advertising Market Size And Growth
……
27. Programmatic Advertising Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Programmatic Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-advertising-global-market-report
Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report
Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-agencies-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Single Board Computer Market