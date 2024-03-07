Programmatic Advertising Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The programmatic advertising market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the programmatic advertising market size is predicted to reach $28.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%.

The growth in the programmatic advertising market is due to the increasing growth of the mobile industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest programmatic advertising market share. Major players in the programmatic advertising market include Adobe Advertising Cloud, AdReady Inc., NextRoll Inc., Magnite Inc., Baidu Inc., Google Ad Manager, The Trade Desk Inc..

Programmatic Advertising Market Segments

• By Media Type: Audio Ads, DOOH, Digital Display, Social Ads, Video Ads

• By Device: Mobile, Desktop

• By Enterprise Size: SMBs, Large Enterprises

• By End User: Education, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Travel

• By Geography: The global programmatic advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6894&type=smp

The programmatic advertising refers to the use of automated technology for buying and selling the advertising spaces. Programmatic advertising aims to improve both advertising efficiency and targeting accuracy. Machine learning and AI optimization are used to replace human negotiations.

Read More On The Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/programmatic-advertising-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Programmatic Advertising Market Characteristics

3. Programmatic Advertising Market Trends And Strategies

4. Programmatic Advertising Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Programmatic Advertising Market Size And Growth

……

27. Programmatic Advertising Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Programmatic Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-advertising-global-market-report

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-agencies-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Single Board Computer Market