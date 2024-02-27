Cassava Starch Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Companies and Forecast 2024-2032

Cassava Starch Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Cassava Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the cassava starch market?

The global cassava starch market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032

Global Cassava Starch Market Trends:

The global cassava starch market is witnessing significant growth, driven by its expanding application in various industries such as food and beverages, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. This surge is attributed to cassava starch's unique properties, including its gluten-free nature, making it a popular alternative for health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions. Additionally, its versatility as a thickening agent, binder, and stabilizer in processed foods enhances its demand. Innovations in extraction and processing technologies have improved the quality and efficiency of cassava starch production, further bolstering its market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of bio-based and sustainable products supports the upward trend in the cassava starch market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cassava Starch Industry:

Diversification of Application Areas:

The growth of the cassava starch industry is significantly influenced by its diversification into various application areas. Cassava starch's unique properties, such as its gluten-free nature and high carbohydrate content, make it an ideal ingredient in the food and beverage industry for products like baked goods, snacks, and beverages. Additionally, its application extends to the textile, paper, and pharmaceutical industries as a thickening agent, binder, and filler, broadening its market reach. This versatility in application drives demand across multiple sectors, fueling industry growth.

Health and Dietary Trends:

The increasing consumer focus on health and dietary preferences plays a crucial role in the cassava starch industry's expansion. With a growing number of individuals adopting gluten-free diets due to health conditions like celiac disease or lifestyle choices, cassava starch emerges as a preferred alternative to traditional wheat flour. Its high digestibility and nutritional profile, including energy-providing carbohydrates and minimal fats, align with consumer demands for healthier, allergen-free food options, pushing the industry toward further growth.

Technological Advancements in Processing:

Technological advancements in processing techniques have a profound impact on the cassava starch industry's growth. Innovations in extraction, refining, and drying processes enhance the efficiency and quality of cassava starch production. Improved machinery and techniques allow for higher yield, better purity, and reduced production costs, making cassava starch more competitive against other starches. These advancements meet the increasing demand for cassava starch and attract investment in the sector, driving industry expansion through enhanced production capabilities.

Cassava Starch Market Report Segmentation:

By End Use:

• Sweeteners

• MSG/Lysine

• Food Industries

• Paper Industries

• Modified Starch

• Sago Pearl

• Textile

• Others

Sweeteners account for the largest market share due to their extensive application in food and beverage industries for sweetening purposes.

Regional Insights:

• Production

o Asia

o Africa

o Latin America

o Others

• Consumption

o China

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Japan

o Philippines

o Others

Asia's dominance in the cassava starch market is attributed to its widespread cultivation and consumption in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, which are major producers and consumers of Cassava Starch.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• TCS Tapioca

• Eiamheng Tapioca

• Sunrise International

• PT Buda Starch & Sweetener

• Sharp SPAC Tapioca

