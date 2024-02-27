With 7.43% CAGR, Europe Air Purifier Market Growth to Surpass US$ 8.2 Billion till 2024-32

Europe air purifier market

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Air Purifier Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Europe air purifier market trends. The market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.43% during 2024-2032.

The European air purifier industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors that have had a profound impact on the market. Understanding these factors is essential to gaining insights into the dynamics shaping the industry and its future trajectory. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the air purifier industry in Europe is the increasing awareness of the detrimental effects of air pollution on human health. With rising concerns about indoor and outdoor air quality, consumers and businesses are increasingly turning to air purifiers as a means of mitigating the health risks associated with pollutants and allergens. This growing awareness has created a significant demand for air purifiers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in Europe.

Moreover, the heightened focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility has also contributed to the industry's growth. As governments and regulatory bodies in Europe implement stricter environmental standards and regulations, there is a greater emphasis on the adoption of air purification technologies to minimize the impact of air pollution. This has led to an increased investment in advanced air purifier technologies and solutions that are both efficient and eco-friendly. Additionally, technological advancements have played a crucial role in propelling the growth of the European air purifier industry. Innovations in filtration technologies, the integration of smart features, and the development of energy-efficient air purifiers have enhanced the overall appeal and functionality of these products. This has not only expanded the consumer base but has also led to the penetration of air purifiers in new application areas, such as healthcare facilities, hospitality, and educational institutions.

Europe Air Purifier Market Trends and Drivers:

The Europe air purifier market is anticipated to witness several prominent trends by 2024. One of the key trends is the increasing adoption of smart and connected air purifiers. With the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, air purifiers with smart features such as remote monitoring, automated operation, and integration with smart home systems are expected to gain significant traction in the market. Another notable trend is the growing demand for energy-efficient air purifiers. As environmental sustainability becomes a top priority, consumers are actively seeking products that consume minimal energy while delivering high-performance air purification. This has led to the development of advanced filtration technologies and low-energy consumption air purifiers, which are projected to be dominant trends in the European market by 2024.

Furthermore, there is a rising emphasis on the development of air purifiers capable of effectively removing ultrafine particles and airborne pathogens, driven in part by the increased awareness of the importance of indoor air quality post-COVID-19. As a result, air purifier manufacturers are expected to focus on enhancing their products' effectiveness in capturing smaller particles and microorganisms to meet the evolving demands of consumers.

Europe Air Purifier Market 2024-2032 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

Blueair (Unilever), Camfil, Coway Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation and Winix Inc.

The report segmented the market on the basis of country, filter technology, product type, mounting type, application and distribution channel.

Filter Technology Insights:

• High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

• Ion and Ozone

• Electrostatic Precipitators

• Activated Carbon

• Others

Product Type Insights:

• Standalone

• In-Duct

• Others

Mounting Type Insights:

• Fixed

• Portable

Application Insights:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Offline

• Online

Country Insight:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

