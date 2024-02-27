Single Cell Analysis Market Updates: is Projected to Cross USD 13.62 Billion by 2031

Single Cell Analysis Market

The single cell analysis market is estimated to reach $13.62 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Single Cell Analysis Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Techniques (Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Mass Spectrometry, Others), By End User (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Application (Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell, Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

𝑫𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔, 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒐𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔:

The global single cell analysis market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by heightened demand and advancements in technology, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This growth is further fueled by increased research and development activities. Additionally, there's a growing emphasis on personalized medicines and a rising incidence of cancer, which contribute to the market expansion. However, the high cost of single cell analysis products poses a challenge to growth. Nonetheless, the burgeoning potential of single cell sequencing offers promising opportunities for lucrative expansion in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031:

In 2021, the consumables segment dominated the global single cell analysis market, accounting for approximately two-thirds of the market share, a trend expected to continue through 2031. Furthermore, this segment is projected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the widespread usability of products, regular procurement of reagents, rising incidence of target diseases, and the continuous demand for consumables essential for assays.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒆𝒙𝒕 𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒔𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈 (𝑵𝑮𝑺) 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏'𝒔 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆:

In 2021, the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technique accounted for approximately one-third of the total revenue in the global single cell analysis market, a trend projected to persist through 2031. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to demonstrate the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to the escalation of genome mapping programs, expanded applications of next-generation sequencing, a surge in healthcare spending, and advancements in sequencing platform technologies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭:

In 2021, the oncology segment accounted for over one-third of the global single cell analysis market share and is poised to maintain its leading position through 2031. This dominance is fueled by the proven efficacy of single cell analysis in early cancer cell diagnostics, propelling segment growth. Conversely, the neurology segment is forecasted to demonstrate the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to the growing prevalence of neurological disorders.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 2021:

In 2021, North America dominated the global single cell analysis market, accounting for nearly half of its total share. This was driven by the region's well-established healthcare system, a growing population of elderly patients, and supportive reimbursement policies, all contributing to market growth. Conversely, Europe is projected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% by 2031. This growth is fueled by increasing cancer incidences and heightened government funding for single cell analysis research. The report also examines other regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Danaher Corporation

Becton

Merck KGAA

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co.Ltd.

Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Sartorius AG

Takara Holdingsinc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

10x Genomics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Berkley Light INC.

Dolomite Bio

Standard Biotools

Diasorin Group

