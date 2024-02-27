Submit Release
Timor-Leste signs accession protocol to the World Trade Organization

Mon. 26 of February of 2024, 19:01h
The Government of Timor-Leste, through the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister Coordinating Economic Affairs, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, signed today, on February 26, 2024, the accession protocol to the World Trade Organization (WTO) with the Director of this organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. This historic act took place during the 13th ministerial conference of the WTO, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

 

