First GaN FET with 1 mΩ On-Resistance Announced by EPC
Our new 1 mΩ GaN FET continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with GaN technology, empowering our customers to create more efficient, compact, and reliable power electronics systems,”EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC introduces the 100 V, 1 mOhm EPC2361 GaN FET in compact 3 mm x 5 mm QFN package, offering higher power density for DC-DC conversion, fast charging, motor drives, and solar MPPTs.
— EPC, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN) power FETs and ICs, launches the 100 V, 1 mOhm EPC2361. This is the lowest on-resistance GaN FET on the market offering double the power density compared to EPC’s prior-generation products.
The EPC2361 has a typical RDS(on) of just 1 mOhm in a thermally enhanced QFN package with exposed top and tiny, 3 mm x 5 mm, footprint. The maximum RDS(on) x Area of the EPC2361 is 15 mΩ*mm2 – over five times smaller than comparable 100 V silicon MOSFETs.
With its ultra-low on-resistance, the EPC2361 enables higher power density and efficiency in power conversion systems, leading to reduced energy consumption and heat dissipation. This breakthrough is particularly significant for applications such as high-power PSU AC-DC synchronous rectification, high frequency DC-DC conversion for data centers, motor drives for eMobility, robotics, drones, and solar MPPTs.
“Our new 1 mΩ GaN FET continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with GaN technology, empowering our customers to create more efficient, compact, and reliable power electronics systems,” comments Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder.
Development Board
The EPC90156 development board is a half bridge featuring the EPC2361 GaN FET. It is designed for 100 V maximum device voltage and xx A maximum output current. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process of power systems designers to speed their product’s time to market. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.
Price and Availability
The EPC2361 is priced at $4.60 each in 3 Ku volumes.
The EPC90156 development board is priced at $200.00 each.
Product is available through any one of EPC’s distribution partners or order directly from the EPC website.
Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/design-support/part-cross-reference-search
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, drones, and low-cost satellites.
Visit our web site: epc-co.com
