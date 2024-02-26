Community grant pilot program for seniors meals

CANADA, February 26 - Organizations are invited to submit applications for funding to host community meal events for seniors in PEI.

The Seniors Community Meal Grant Pilot Program provides one-time funding of up to $5,000 to community-based organizations and groups across the province to provide free communal meals for PEI seniors. The grant can be used to help offset food costs to create new community meal programs or increase capacity of existing community meal programs. Applicants can propose a one-time event or regular, ongoing events.

“Sharing a meal together is about more than just the food – it is about connection and inclusion. This pilot program will support seniors and provide an opportunity for them to come together and share a meal, which may also help to reduce social isolation and loneliness.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

Applicants must:

Be a registered charity or an incorporated organization. Community groups that partner with an incorporated organization or registered charity are also eligible.

Provide a project proposal.

Provide anticipated budget costs.

Host the event(s) in a licensed kitchen/facility.

Host meal events and submit final report by the end of June 2024.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 22, 2024. Successful applicants will be notified 2-4 weeks after the submissions of their complete application.

Media contact:

Marilee Devries

Department of Social Development and Seniors

mjdevries@gov.pe.ca