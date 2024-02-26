New grant supports training for health care professionals

CANADA, February 26 - A new grant is available for education and training initiatives for health care professionals to expand or enhance their scope of practice.

The Scope of Practice for Health Care Professionals Grant provides funding for developing education and training programs to expand scope of practice (i.e. prescribing for certain conditions), course participation for additional training or certifications, and other pathways for learning for health care professionals designed to expand their scope of practice.

“This grant is another way we are providing support to health care professionals who aspire to further their education and training. Our collaborative work with professional colleges and associations is key in growing the health care work force and expanding scopes of practice, we are pleased to support their important work.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

“Excellence in practice and being able to advance our profession and, more importantly, the care we provide Islanders is only achieved through ongoing development, training and access to evidence-informed resources and education. This grant would allow our organization to support Island physiotherapists across the health care system with learning opportunities to enhance and expand their scope of practice and strengthen their impact on the health and mobility of Islanders,” said Sheila MacMurdo, PEI Physiotherapy Association President.

Regulatory bodies, professional colleges and associations that represent health care professionals in the province can apply for the grant. Preference for funding will be given to those organizations who do not currently have access to alternative funding for education and learning.

Applications will be accepted until end of day Friday, March 15, 2024. Successful applicants will be notified by March 22, 2024.

