AI & Web3 Platform AGII Partners with Jump Trade NFT
AGII and Jump Trade Collaborate to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience Through AILONDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, the AI and Web3 platform, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Jump Trade, a prominent Web3 gaming ecosystem and the largest NFT marketplace in Asia. This partnership aims to integrate AGII's advanced artificial intelligence with Jump Trade's pioneering cricket NFT gaming platform, Meta Cricket League (MCL), to offer a more dynamic and engaging user experience.
Jump Trade has gained significant attention for introducing the world's first Play-to-Earn cricket NFT game, marking a notable achievement in the NFT gaming sector. The platform's extensive marketplace includes over 242,000 NFTs, facilitating more than 265,000 trades and hosting over 4.3 million matches, positioning it as a key player in the digital collectibles market.
The collaboration between AGII and Jump Trade aims to utilize AI technology to further enhance the features and attractiveness of Jump Trade’s NFT offerings. This initiative is expected to provide users with a more immersive gaming experience by leveraging the latest in AI and blockchain technology.
This partnership underscores the growing convergence of AI and blockchain technologies and their potential to transform the digital collectibles and gaming industries. Users can look forward to experiencing an enhanced version of Web3 gaming that incorporates the latest AI advancements for a more engaging and interactive digital environment.
About AGII:
AGII is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI and Web3 technology to create innovative solutions that enrich the digital economy. Focused on user experience and technological advancement, AGII aims to redefine the Web3 gaming and digital collectibles landscape.
About Jump Trade:
Jump Trade stands as Asia's leading NFT marketplace, offering an extensive range of gaming and brand NFTs. Its Meta Cricket League (MCL) game is at the forefront of merging NFT technology with interactive gaming, setting new standards in the digital collectibles domain.
About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a multidisciplinary research foundation focused on the development and application of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Committed to innovation and excellence, KaJ Labs aims to address complex challenges across various sectors, including digital finance, healthcare, and the Internet of Things (IoT), to drive progress and improve global outcomes.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here