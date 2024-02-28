Martha Stokes, CMT of TechniTrader to Speak at MetaStock Traders Conference on Leading Hybrid Indicators

COVINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha Stokes, CMT, renowned trading mentor and co-founder of TechniTrader, will be presenting at the upcoming MetaStock Traders Conference on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11 am ET. The conference, which will be held virtually, will feature industry experts sharing their insights and strategies for successful trading. Ms. Stokes' presentation, titled "Accelerate Your Indicator Analysis," will provide valuable knowledge and techniques for traders of all levels.

During her presentation, Ms. Stokes will share her expertise on hybrid indicators, a combination of multiple indicators that provide a more accurate and comprehensive view of the market. She will specifically focus on how these indicators can expose where the Dark Pools, large institutional investors, are accumulating stocks and when Pro Traders are setting up for potential momentum ahead of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) triggers. This information can give traders an edge in their decision-making process and help them stay ahead of market movements.

In addition to discussing hybrid indicators, Ms. Stokes will also address common mistakes that traders make when choosing indicators. With over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, she has seen firsthand the pitfalls that traders often fall into when selecting indicators. Ms. Stokes will provide valuable insights on how to avoid these mistakes and choose the most effective indicators for successful trading.

Attendees of the MetaStock Traders Conference will have the opportunity to see TechniTrader's indicators built for MetaStock charting software in action during this webinar. TechniTrader, a leading provider of educational resources and tools for traders, has developed a unique set of indicators that have been proven to be highly effective in the market. This is a rare opportunity for traders to learn from Martha Stokes and see how these indicators perform.

The MetaStock Traders Conference is a must-attend event for anyone looking to improve their trading skills and stay ahead of market trends. With Martha Stokes, CMT as one of the featured speakers, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and techniques that can help them improve their trading results in the market. To register for the conference and attend Martha Stokes' presentation, visit this website.

About

We are a financial services education company. We have been teaching traders and investors a complete process for trading or investing in the stock market since 1998. We teach trading and investing to the highest standards in trading education, starting with the foundation of how the modern market structure works, building all the way up to the specifics of how to execute each trading style. Taught by credentialed professionals and educators, our comprehensive courses provide a complete training program, including support and tools, based on a college-style curriculum that uses a tri-level approach to analyzing stocks or ETFs to trade.

