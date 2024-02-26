My Maid Service of Cincinnati Joins Forces With Cleaning for a Reason
My Maid Service of Cincinnati announces its collaboration with Cleaning for a Reason, aiming to provide free cleaning services to cancer patients.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Maid Service of Cincinnati, a leading name in the city’s cleaning industry and renowned for its dedication to customer service and community involvement, is proud to announce its partnership with Cleaning for a Reason. This collaboration underscores the company's commitment to giving back and making a meaningful impact on the lives of those facing cancer.
Through this partnership, the company aims to extend its reach, offering support and relief to cancer patients and their families. By providing complimentary cleaning services, the company hopes to alleviate some of the stress associated with managing household chores, allowing individuals undergoing cancer treatment to focus on their health and well-being.
Julianne Hall, Owner of My Maid Service of Cincinnati, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We’re thrilled to partner with Cleaning for a Reason and contribute to their incredible cause. We understand the importance of a clean, healthy, and comfortable living environment, especially for individuals undergoing cancer treatment. By joining forces with Cleaning for a Reason, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these individuals and their families."
Roxan Riffle, Operations Manager at My Maid Service of Cincinnati, shared her perspective on the partnership, saying, "Our involvement with Cleaning for a Reason stems from our belief in the power of compassion and community support. Witnessing the impact of cancer on individuals and families, we were compelled to contribute to Cleaning for a Reason's mission of providing a clean and safe space for patients to focus on their recovery. We're honored to play a role in alleviating their household responsibilities and supporting them during their journey towards better health."
About: My Maid Service of Cincinnati is a premier provider of residential and commercial cleaning services across the Greater Cincinnati area, including Loveland, Anderson, Blue Ash, Terrace Park, and the surrounding region. With a steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, My Maid Service continues to set the standard for professional cleaning in the region.
