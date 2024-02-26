Zapp EV Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Milestones achieved support rotation to in-production and commercial rollout in 2024

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (Nasdaq: ZAPP) (“Zapp EV” or the “Company”), owner of “Zapp”, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to revolutionise personal urban mobility, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.



Recent Business Highlights

Entered into a standby equity purchase agreement to sell up to $10 million worth of shares, with a majority of the proceeds to be used to start production and commercial rollout of the i300 electric urban motorcycle.

Completed vehicle testing required for homologation in the European Union and Thailand.

2023 Operational Highlights

Received two additional design awards, for a current total of eight, including the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award in the motorcycles category.

Two patents were granted relating to the weight- and component-reducing exoskeleton and interchangeable front fender.

The first peer review from Electroheads received more than three million views across social media channels.

Partnered with the Paris-based fintech firm Younited, which offers our European customers its Younited Pay instant credit payment solution when completing their order, with flexible payment plans designed to minimize monthly payments depending on the amount of the down payment and term of the desired repayment schedule.

2023 Financial Results

IFRS Net loss of $222.1 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year.

2023 results reflected primarily other expenses of $213.7 million, which related to the business combination completed in April 2023.

Operating loss of $7.8 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year.

Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zapp EV, said: “We’ve taken a well-researched approach from day one and the start of production is a major tipping point for Zapp. The standby commitment of $10 million provides a runway beyond start of production and paves the road for commercial rollout and launch activities in multiple countries. The i300 is highly fit-for-purpose in its use case, and we believe Zapp can scale quickly after rolling out in Europe and key Asian markets, including India.”

About Zapp EV

Zapp EV (Nasdaq: ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry, on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorised “Zappers,” who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com .

ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES GROUP LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ 000's) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 823.2 1,963.1 Other current assets 1,827.9 306.9 Property, plant and equipment 590.8 480.7 Other non-current assets 4,099.9 1,474.7 Total assets 7,341.8 4,225.4 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Trade, other payables and current liabilities 5,653.1 1,303.2 Liabilities related to business combination 18,045.1 - Other non-current liabilities 2,081.2 409.7 Total liabilities 25,779.4 1,713.0 Stockholders' equity (18,437.6 ) 2,512.4 Total liabilities and equity 7,341.8 4,225.4





ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES GROUP LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the Year Ended September 30, ($US 000's, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue - - Cost of sales - - Selling and distribution expenses (1,425.3 ) (423.1 ) General and administrative expenses (6,372.7 ) (3,187.0 ) Operating loss (7,798.1 ) (3,610.1 ) Finance expense, net (551.7 ) (302.8 ) Other (expenses) / income1 (213,747.7 ) 335.3 Loss before tax (222,097.5 ) (3,577.6 ) Income tax - - Loss for the year (222,097.5 ) (3,577.6 ) Earnings per share (4.65 ) (0.09 )

1Other expenses in 2023 consists primarily of fair value movements and share-based expenses related to the business combination.





ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES GROUP LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Year Ended September 30, (US$ 000's) 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities (6,505.4 ) (2,802.9 ) Net cash used in investing activities (285.9 ) (466.2 ) Net cash from financing activities 5,648.8 5,070.0 Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,142.5 ) 1,800.9 Cash and cash equivalents at October 1, 2022 and 2021 1,963.1 159.7 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 2.6 2.5 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 and 2022 823.2 1,963.1

Please refer to our Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023 for the full financial statements and related notes and disclosures.