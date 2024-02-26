PAWS course coming to Pocatello on March 2

If you like hitting the trails with your favorite four-legged hiking buddies, then consider signing up for an upcoming Pets and Wildlife Safety (PAWS) course. Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with Companion Canines of Pocatello will be hosting this special event on Saturday, March 2, at the Southeast Region Fish and Game office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. The class runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Register for this class by calling the regional office at 208-232-4703. Cost is $8.00 and can be paid at the class that day. There are just a few spots left!

Topics to be covered include: the basics of trail etiquette when hiking with dogs, how to remove your dog from a trap, reducing conflicts with wildlife and user groups on the trail, wildlife safety tips, and more. This interactive course will provide hands-on training to better prepare outdoor enthusiasts for a safe and fun experience with their dogs on the trails this year!

Please remember this class if for people only! We kindly ask that you leave your furry friends at home, hopefully with their favorite chew toy.