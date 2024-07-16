Mobility City Holdings Announces the Grand Opening of its Westchester County NY Franchise in Hartsdale
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Mobility City of Westchester frontage and van equipped as a workshop on wheels, located at 228 E. Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530, 914-999-1400
Inside the Showroom at Mobility City of Westchester County NY with power chairs, folding scooters, hospital beds, rollators, walking aids, and recliner lift chairs.
Max Orlov knew he should open a Mobility City franchise in Westchester County because repairs, rental and sales were nearly impossible to find locally.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today the Grand Opening of its location in Hartsdale NY to serve Westchester County NY communities.
To develop Mobility City of Westchester, Max Orlov, franchisee and entrepreneur, has opened a retail showroom providing mobility equipment repairs, rental, and sales to local communities including Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains, Mount Vernon, Greensburg, and more throughout Westchester County NY.
For residents who are homebound, a technician can go to their home for onsite service in a truck which is equipped as a workshop on wheels.
"As a lifelong New York Metro resident, I aim to make mobility solutions more accessible and affordable to those in need in Westchester County, NY, and beyond." said Max Orlov, owner of Mobility City of Westchester. "My research showed the area is underserved, making my decision to invest in mobility equipment repair, rental and sales obvious. With the Mobility City business model of a showroom and Technicians making House Calls in trucks, I can reach all county residents and beyond, providing a better quality of life through mobility products that solve real problems." Max said.
"We are thrilled to welcome Max to the Mobility City network and bring our services to the Lower Hudson Valley in New York State. His commitment to help people with mobility issues and allow them to maintain their independence, centers Max on the path to success." said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
"Prior to joining Mobility City, Max was a successful investor and operator in several industries. His decision to shift his focus underscores his passion for making a difference in people's lives in a very meaningful way. We look forward to his success as we expand our network into additional markets in the Northeastern US." said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings Inc.
About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally with 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
