Virginia Department of Labor and Industry Recertifies Dominion Energy Surry Power Station
A Voluntary Protection Program ‘STAR’ site: Surry Power Station in Surry, Virginia is recognized for their occupational safety and health excellence
This achievement demonstrates their tremendous commitment toward keeping workers safe.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominion Energy Surry Power Station in Surry, Virginia has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). This is the site’s third recertification since 2009.
“We commend the dedication of the staff and management of Surry Power Station for prioritizing occupational health and safety,” said Gary G. Pan, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry. “This achievement demonstrates their tremendous commitment toward keeping workers safe.”
Dominion Energy Surry Power Station is one of 36 current participants in the STAR program of public/private sector worksites to achieve and retain this recognition. The facility is situated on 840 acres on the James River and began production in 1972. The two nuclear-powered units on the site produce 15% of the state of Virginia’s electrical needs or enough energy for approximately 420,000 households.
Virginia Voluntary Protection Programs recognize Virginia employers of all industries demonstrating exceptional safety and health management systems. The programs are a collaboration between company management, employees, and VOSH staff to establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance. VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.
For more information about this program or services offered through Virginia Voluntary Protection Programs, visit www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/.
The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.
