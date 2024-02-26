Travere Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:



Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Monday, March 11, 2024, at 1:20 p.m. ET

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 2:05 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

