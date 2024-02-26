Submit Release
Travere Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
Monday, March 11, 2024, at 1:20 p.m. ET

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 2:05 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

Contact Info

Media:
888-969-7879
mediarelations@travere.com 		Investors:
888-969-7879
IR@travere.com


