Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,468 in the last 365 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. – Invitation to Q4 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the “Company” or “OET”) (NYSE:ECO / OSE:OET), will report unaudited condensed results for the fourth quarter and twelve month period ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and a webcast/teleconference will be held at 13:30 CET.

Participants may access the webcast using the following link, https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/okeanis/20240229_1/ or via conference call using the below dial-in details:

Norway: +47 2 156 3318
USA: +1 786 697 3501
Standard International Access: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
Password: Okeanis

The presentation material, which will be used in the webcast/teleconference, will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.okeanisecotankers.com prior to the live webcast/teleconference.

Contacts

Company
Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO
Tel: +30 210 480 4200
ir@okeanisecotankers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact
Nicolas Bornozis, President
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540, New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566
okeanisecotankers@capitallink.com

About OET
OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Børs under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. – Invitation to Q4 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more