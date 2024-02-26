Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. – Invitation to Q4 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the “Company” or “OET”) (NYSE:ECO / OSE:OET), will report unaudited condensed results for the fourth quarter and twelve month period ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and a webcast/teleconference will be held at 13:30 CET.



Participants may access the webcast using the following link, https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/okeanis/20240229_1/ or via conference call using the below dial-in details:

Norway: +47 2 156 3318

USA: +1 786 697 3501

Standard International Access: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

Password: Okeanis

The presentation material, which will be used in the webcast/teleconference, will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.okeanisecotankers.com prior to the live webcast/teleconference.

Contacts

Company

Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO

Tel: +30 210 480 4200

ir@okeanisecotankers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact

Nicolas Bornozis, President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540, New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566

okeanisecotankers@capitallink.com

