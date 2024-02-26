Europe Full of Character: European Cheeses Unveil Their New Campaign in Canada

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Cheeses are delighted to unveil their new campaign “Europe Full of Character – Cheeses of Austria and France”, launched in 2023 and especially tailored for the Canadian market.



Implemented by the European Milk Forum (EMF), the French Dairy Board (CNIEL) and Agrarmarkt Austria Marketing (AMA), this campaign aims to showcase the rich heritage, exceptional quality, unmatched naturalness, and irresistible flavours of European cheeses, with a focus on those from France and Austria.

It is a tribute to the artistry and craftsmanship behind European cheese-making, showcasing the diverse range of flavours, textures and aromas that have made French and Austrian cheese beloved staples on tables worldwide. The campaign seeks to educate consumers about the intricacies of European cheese and inspire them to embrace the joy of indulging in these delectable creations.

“Our passion for European cheese is at the heart of everything we do. With this campaign “Europe Full of Character”, we are excited to share our cheesemaker’s love for these exceptional cheeses with fellow cheese aficionados and foodies all over Canada”, shares Charles Duque, Managing Director, Americas, CNIEL | The French Dairy Board.

The “Europe Full of Character” campaign also extends beyond flavour, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of supporting sustainable and responsible cheese production. The long-standing relationships with trusted dairy farmers and cheesemakers ensure the highest quality standards while upholding values of authenticity, environmental respect, and animal welfare.

Throughout this three-year campaign, a series of engaging events and experiences will immerse Canadian media, influencers, and cheese enthusiasts in the world of European cheese. From exclusive press events and interactive tastings to influencer campaigns and the presence of European cheese on major consumer events, the campaign promises an unforgettable journey. Partnerships with a selection of cheese stores in Québec and Ontario, highlighting the sheer variety and unique quality of European offer in store, along with a collaboration with the famous Canadian meal kit service Cook It, add an exciting layer to the campaign.

Through social media, the campaign also educates, encourages and inspires cheese lovers to share their experiences, recipes, and love for French and Austrian cheeses on the newly launched Facebook and Instagram pages.

ABOUT EUROPE FULL OF CHARACTER CAMPAIGN

This campaign is brought to you by The French Dairy Inter-Branch Organization (CNIEL) and Agrarmarkt Austria Marketing GesmbH (AMA-Marketing), with support from the European Union. The objectives are to promote European cheese in terms of ideal area of production; climate conditions & EU production systems; heritage (authenticity, history, savoir-faire); methods of production; natural quality of products; quality & food safety; and the place and role of European cheeses in local gastronomy.

CAMPAIGN CO-FUNDED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

