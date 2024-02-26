Kuehn Law Encourages AGTI, GLT, NGM, and AA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Agiliti has agreed to be acquired by Thomas H. Lee Partners. Under the agreement, shareholders of Agiliti will be entitled to a payment of $10.00 per share in cash.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) click to participate



Glatfelter Corporation has agreed to merge with Berry Global Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Berry will spin-off and merge the majority of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to include its Global Nonwovens and Films business with Glatfelter. Glatfelter shareholders are anticipated to hold about 10% of the combined entity.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) click to participate

NGM has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of The Column Group. Under the agreement, shareholders of NGM will be entitled to $1.55 per share in cash.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) click to participate

Alcoa has agreed to merge with Alumina Limited. Under the agreement’s terms, Alcoa shareholders will own approximately 68.75% of the combined company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814