Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,407 in the last 365 days.

Cavco Announces the First Homes Have Been Purchased by Graduates of Its Homes for Our Own Program

New Company-Sponsored Program Increases Access to Home Ownership for Cavco Employees

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) announced today that the first homes have been purchased by two graduates of its unique Homes for Our Own (HFOO) program. The program is a six-week, interactive workshop to help educate company employees on how to budget, how to buy a home and then, if they choose to move forward, to help them purchase their first home.

The self-funded program invites Cavco employees to voluntarily donate money through automatic payroll deductions to help fellow employees who are HFOO graduates purchase their first home. Cavco matches employee donations up to $200,000 annually, and the money helps underwrite purchasing costs for HFOO graduates who qualify for financial assistance to buy a home.

HFOO has been a dream of Cavco CEO Bill Boor’s for years. “I wanted to make sure Cavco was doing everything possible to address the affordable housing crisis,” said Boor. “And I wanted to start close to home by helping our employees. Homes for Our Own is a wonderful opportunity to put our commitment to address affordable housing into action and support our employees’ long-term success and prosperity.”

To date, the HFOO metrics are impressive, especially considering the program is less than a year old. In nine months, eighty-six employees have donated to HFOO, thirty-one have completed the curriculum and 2 graduates have purchased their first homes.

Said one of the HFOO homebuyers, a 23 year old who works at Cavco’s Fleetwood Homes facility in Lafayette, Tennessee, “I’m the first person in my family to own a home. For so long, owning a home felt like an impossibility. Then HFOO came along, and at the perfect time.”

Cavco’s second HFOO graduate and first-time homeowner who works in Cavco’ building center in Hamlet, North Carolina was able to move his wife and four children into their new home on Christmas Eve 2023.

About Cavco
Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.


For additional information, contact:Colleen Rogers
SVP – Marketing & Communications
media@cavco.com

Phone: 972-763-5038
On the Internet: www.cavcohomes.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cavco Announces the First Homes Have Been Purchased by Graduates of Its Homes for Our Own Program

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more