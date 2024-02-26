Code of conduct to prevent abusive conduct and sexual misconduct at...

The Code of Conduct applies to any UNAIDS event or gathering, which shall include but is not limited to meetings, conferences and symposia, assemblies, receptions, scientific and technical events, expert meetings, workshops, exhibits, side events, and any other forum organized, hosted or sponsored in whole or part by UNAIDS. Such UNAIDS event or gathering, whether it is organized, hosted, or sponsored by UNAIDS, may take place in person or online, within/on or outside UNAIDS premises.