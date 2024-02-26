Submit Release
SB1060 in Sen: Commissioner of Insurance report received pursuant to s.601.423(2), Wisconsin Statutes - 2024-02-26

WISCONSIN, February 26 - An Act to create 609.865 and 632.895 (12g) of the statutes; Relating to: coverage of treatment for mental health or substance use disorders under health insurance policies and plans.

Status: S - Insurance and Small Business

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/26/2024 Sen. Commissioner of Insurance report received pursuant to s.601.423(2), Wisconsin Statutes  

