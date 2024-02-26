Doroni Aerospace Announces Launch of Exclusive Podcast Series, ‘The Doroni Podcast’

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, the leader in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, is excited to announce the launch of its very own podcast series, The Doroni Podcast . This innovative series will take listeners on a behind-the-scenes journey into the cutting-edge advancements and the brilliant minds driving the future of personal air travel.



In the series, Doroni takes listeners on an in-depth journey into the engineering marvels behind their flying cars, emphasizing VTOL capabilities and electric propulsion. The series shines a light on Doroni's dedication to safety innovations, aiming to transform the skies into a realm of freedom, not fear. It also explores the environmental promise of electric flight in reducing transportation's carbon footprint. Featuring conversations with the Doroni Aerospace team, industry leaders, and visionaries, the podcast offers a succinct yet rich exploration of the challenges and milestones in making flying cars a mainstream reality.

"Our podcast is more than just a series; it's a platform for sparking imagination and dialogue about the future of transportation. We're not just talking about flying cars; we're discussing the future of how we live, work, and connect with each other," says Doron Merdinger, CEO and Founder of Doroni Aerospace.

Subscribe to The Doroni Podcast on YouTube , Apple Podcasts or Spotify and join us as we explore the skies and beyond. Each episode promises to enlighten, inspire, and invite listeners to be part of a community that’s pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel. For more details on Doroni Aerospace and to follow our journey, visit Doroni Aerospace and follow us on our social media channels.

Contact: info@doroni.io